Hailey Vess never stays down long.
Whether it’s changing old batting habits, overcoming a tough recruitment process or taking advantage of quarantine, Vess takes the bad and puts a positive spin on it, something the Caldwell center fielder learned from her mother, Yutta.
“My mom is such a positive person,” Vess said. “I grew up in a positive household. It’s just always stuck with me — inspirational things and quotes — because my mom has pictures and frames with inspiring words at home.”
In addition to the positive influence from her family, Vess said she has picked up a new hobby during quarantine. With more free time, Vess started reading books centered on meditation and church devotionals. She wanted to find ways to overcome the cabin fever that came with coronavirus shutdowns.
“I’m sure people can understand that ever since quarantine and being at home that they’re feeling down,” Vess said. “I was feeling down and I missed softball and didn’t know what to do. I was missing my friends and you can’t go out like you used to.”
Vess began to draw inspiration from one of her favorite books in quarantine, Love for Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim. The main character in the book grows to love her imperfections after years of being treated as an outsider. Vess said she was inspired by the girl’s life story and enjoys reading books that spread positivity and teach compassion.
The inspirational atmosphere in Vess’ personal life bled into her experience on the softball field. Vess closed out her four years playing for the Lady Hornets with a .439 batting average, 106 RBIs, a .492 on-base percentage and 18 home runs.
Head coach Wendy Weiss said Vess was on her way to breaking the school record of 23 home runs until the coronavirus pandemic shortened the 2020 season. Regardless, Weiss said Vess grew into a dominant hitter for the Lady Hornets, even starting off four games this season with a leadoff home run.
“You put that in front of another team and it’s like ‘Whoa!’” Weiss said.
Weiss and Vess both credit assistant coach Marcus Escalante for helping change her approach at the plate.
“She really bought into what my assistant coach was [teaching about] going with the pitches,” Weiss said. “This year she hit home runs to the left side, dead center and right field. I told her nobody’s going to know what to pitch to you because you can hit it out wherever they put it.”
Vess’ improvement showed during the first game of the season when she hit for the cycle, starting with a home run and following it with a triple, double and single before drawing a walk in her last at-bat. Weiss has had only one other player accomplish the feat and joked that she would be ecstatic if she hit for the cycle but appreciated Vess’ humble attitude after each hit — an approach that makes her a good role model for younger players, Weiss said.
In the field, Vess moved frequently and played in the outfield, infield and at catcher. She also joined the track and field team to stay in shape and increase her speed in softball. She ran the 100 and 200 meters and 4x200 and 4x100 relays.
As a result of the work, her dream of playing college softball started to became a possibility, but the road there proved to be rocky.
She orally committed to Sam Houston State as a freshman but later decided to go the junior college route. Vess started exploring Angelina College at the beginning of her junior year. She fell in love with the school and bonded with its coaches, but after a coaching change, Vess decommitted from the school. Seeing other athletes already committed to schools made Vess question if she would ever play college ball.
“After that I kept playing and doing my thing, but honestly I really didn’t have any hope, so I was like let me just enjoy playing because I love doing it,” Vess said. “I’m going to finish up my summer, and I’m just going to leave it all out on the field [my senior year].”
During her senior year Vess was approached by Grayson College. Vess visited the school soon after, but it wasn’t until a coach invited her and her family to church that she felt a pull to the school. Vess has been guided by family and faith her entire life, and both went into her decision to sign with Grayson last November, she said.
Through conversations with coaches, Vess noticed how positive and uplifting her future team would be and it was a perfect fit.
“All of the coaches are amazing,” Vess said. “They’re all really sweet and understand that it’s OK to get down, but as long as you get back up and remind yourself that you got the next play then you’re good. I couldn’t ask for better.”
Vess will major in nursing at Grayson. She said she is inspired by the work nurses have done during the coronavirus pandemic and is thankful for their sacrifice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.