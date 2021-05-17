Caldwell hires Boone Patterson as new head football coach to replace Matt Langley

When Caldwell’s Matt Langley resigned as the school’s head football coach and athletic director on May 3 it didn’t take the Hornets long to find a replacement. They called Snook football coach Boone Patterson who was not only working in Burleson County, but had made a lasting impression in the season opener as Class 3A Caldwell eked out a 28-26 victory over Patterson’s 2A Bluejays.
“It was a surprise, but it’s always nice to be wanted,” Patterson said. “But to be wanted by two places is really nice.”
Caldwell superintendent Andy Peters announced on May 7 the school had hired Patterson, who went 11-12 in two seasons with the Bluejays, including a 7-5 record last year that ended with the school’s first regional semifinal appearance. Friday is Snook’s last day of school, which will allow Patterson to start his new job Monday.
“[Snook superintendent] Brenda [Krchnak] has been instrumental in my career,” Patterson said. “She gave me the opportunity to run my own program. She allowed me to implement my vision and I’m forever grateful for that.”
Patterson had five football assistants at Snook, some who were with him from the beginning. He’ll be able to bring them to Caldwell, which has twice as many assistants. Caldwell has had some resignations along with openings, which will allow Patterson to work with familiar faces.
“[Caldwell] recognized the success I had at Snook wasn’t just me,” said Patterson, adding that it was the staff he put together and the work they accomplished with willing players. A luxury for the assistants accompanying Patterson is they’ll focus on one side of the football. At Snook, his assistants coached both offense and defense.
Patterson, who graduated from Texas A&M, was defensive coordinator at La Porte before coming to Snook. Burleson County was attractive to him because his wife, Ashley, is a Caldwell graduate.
Langley, who took an assistant’s job in East Texas to spend more time with his family, was 5-15 in two seasons. Caldwell has won only one outright district championship in the last 26 years, making 10 playoff appearances. It has had 19 losing seasons in that time, including five straight.
“We were able to play against them this year and we could see the talent when we were doing our game planning and break down of them,” Patterson said. “There’s some talent there and I think Coach Langley has done a good job of putting a foundation in place as far as an offseason program and things like that. So, I think it’s headed in the right direction. And they just trusted me to take it to the next step.”
Patterson won’t get to play Snook this fall because last year’s game came about because both teams had cancellations. Patterson, though, is hopeful they’ll play in the future.
“I would love to play Snook in the future,” Patterson said. “I think that would be a good thing for Burleson County when those two teams would play each other, especially when it’s a competitive game like last year was.”