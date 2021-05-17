Caldwell hires Boone Patterson as new head football coach to replace Matt Langley

“[Caldwell] recognized the success I had at Snook wasn’t just me,” said Patterson, adding that it was the staff he put together and the work they accomplished with willing players. A luxury for the assistants accompanying Patterson is they’ll focus on one side of the football. At Snook, his assistants coached both offense and defense.

Patterson, who graduated from Texas A&M, was defensive coordinator at La Porte before coming to Snook. Burleson County was attractive to him because his wife, Ashley, is a Caldwell graduate.

Langley, who took an assistant’s job in East Texas to spend more time with his family, was 5-15 in two seasons. Caldwell has won only one outright district championship in the last 26 years, making 10 playoff appearances. It has had 19 losing seasons in that time, including five straight.

“We were able to play against them this year and we could see the talent when we were doing our game planning and break down of them,” Patterson said. “There’s some talent there and I think Coach Langley has done a good job of putting a foundation in place as far as an offseason program and things like that. So, I think it’s headed in the right direction. And they just trusted me to take it to the next step.”