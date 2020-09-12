Caldwell football team falls to Lago Vista 20-0

CALDWELL — Despite an extended performance by the Caldwell band to usher in the Hornets’ Homecoming court, Caldwell’s offense couldn’t find its cadence in a 20-0 home loss to Lago Vista on Friday.
Thirteen Hornet penalties for 107 yards combined with 14 Viking flags for 128 yards made for stuttering play in which Caldwell could not find any rhythm.
“I’m disappointed in us,” head coach Matt Langley said. “I’m disappointed that I didn’t have us ready to play more consistent football. We had penalties. We had busted assignments all over the place and things that we have to obviously grow from and correct.”
The Hornets (2-1) also coughed up four turnovers, including losing three of six fumbles.
Lago Vista’s (2-0) first scoring drive began off a recovered fumble after a botched snap exchange by Caldwell. The nine-play, 44-yard drive ended with a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Adrian Hernandez to wide receiver Bowen Stobb early in the first quarter.
The Vikings established the run early, providing heavy doses of counter plays by running back Logan Parsons, who finished with 145 yards on 19 carries. Eventually, Parsons’ efforts opened up the passing game for Hernandez, who threw for 133 yards and two TDs.
Hernandez threw his second TD pass in the second quarter, connecting with wide receiver Marquise Pierce for an 8-yard touchdown pass to cap a 12-play, 98-yard drive.
Lago Vista added insurance with just seconds remaining in the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown scamper by Hernandez. The two-point conversion pass fell incomplete.
The Vikings outgained Caldwell 346-106 in offensive yards, including 213 yards on the ground.
Despite the final outcome, several Hornet defenders made individual plays that brought the large Homecoming crowd to its feet. Sophomore Travis Balcar recorded two sacks for a combined 14 lost yards. Junior defensive back Jace Aly also pulled in an interception in the third quarter. On special teams, sophomore Cadarius Williams added a 55-yard kick return in the third.
“We had some really good efforts,” Langley said. “As disappointing as the scoreboard is, the scoreboard doesn’t always tell the whole story. We had some kids play exceptionally hard and made some really good plays.”
After seeing Caldwell’s strong start to the season hit a bump in the road, Langley said it will be back to the basics next week in practice as the Hornets prepare to play at Giddings.
“The focus from practice has to be a lot of simple things,” Langley said. “We have to minimize our game plan, so we don’t have the execution and responsibility issues on both sides of the ball. We don’t have success with that kind of inconsistency and procedure penalties and fumbled snaps. Take your pick of things we have to get fixed and we have to get them fixed today.”
