Caldwell 30, Hempstead 22
HEMPSTEAD — De’Autre Burns caught three passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns, and Larry Davis ran for 74 yards and caught two passes for 30 yards and a touchdown to help lead Caldwell to a 30-22 victory over Hempstead in nondistrict play Friday.

Caldwell (2-0) took a 14-8 lead in the third quarter and outdueled Hempstead (0-2) in a fourth-quarter shootout for the victory.

Caldwell’s Ryan Roehling completed 5 of 8 passes for 131 yards and two TDs. Jace Aly ran for 44 yards and a TD on eight carries, and Jamar Hewitt had a short TD run.

The Hornets will host Lago Vista (1-0) next week.

logo caldwell.psd
