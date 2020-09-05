Caldwell 30, Hempstead 22

HEMPSTEAD — De’Autre Burns caught three passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns, and Larry Davis ran for 74 yards and caught two passes for 30 yards and a touchdown to help lead Caldwell to a 30-22 victory over Hempstead in nondistrict play Friday.
Caldwell (2-0) took a 14-8 lead in the third quarter and outdueled Hempstead (0-2) in a fourth-quarter shootout for the victory.
Caldwell’s Ryan Roehling completed 5 of 8 passes for 131 yards and two TDs. Jace Aly ran for 44 yards and a TD on eight carries, and Jamar Hewitt had a short TD run.
The Hornets will host Lago Vista (1-0) next week.
