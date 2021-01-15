Byron Johnson Jr. hits two big shots to lift College Station boys over Brenham in overtime

College Station’s Byron Johnson Jr. made two shots in the Cougars’ 43-42 overtime victory over the Brenham Cubs on Friday night at Cougar Gym that most basketball players don’t make in their entire high school careers.
Johnson hit an off-balance, contested 3-pointer with less than a second left in regulation to force overtime. The 5-foot-11 point guard topped that with a driving layup with five seconds left in overtime for the game-winner in the District 19-5A thriller.
“That was [me] all the way,” Johnson said. “[Coach JD Sullivan] called the play. He saw the mismatch. He told me to give it some time on the clock. I just went in and I knew it was going in.”
After Johnson’s late OT layup, Brenham (5-12, 0-6) still had 3.4 seconds left to earn its first district win. The Cubs got the ball to Brandon Ward near midcourt, and he drove fast and hard toward the basket, but the buzzer went off as he reached the lane without getting off a shot.
Ward was in position to steal Johnson’s thunder after a powerful three-point play with 18.9 seconds left in OT to give the Cubs a 42-41 lead. The 6-1 Ward skied high for an offensive rebound, then after gaining control went up strong to score while drawing a foul.
Johnson made sure Ward’s free throw wasn’t the winner. Sullivan positioned the Cougars for their final offensive play, and Johnson did the rest.
Brenham’s Kaden Watts hit one of two free throws with 7.8 seconds left in regulation to give the Cubs a 37-34 lead, but College Station got the ball to Johnson, who ended up shooting in front of his bench.
“It was in the corner. [The defender] was right in my face,” Johnson said. “And then I saw it go in and it was just crazy.”
Johnson was mobbed by teammates.
“He didn’t really get square, but I’m not sure he could get square because the guy leapt toward him when he went to shoot,” Sullivan said. “So he was a little off balance, but he’s just a clutch player. And clutch players sometimes just make clutch plays.”
It was an exciting ending to a hard-fought game between struggling teams.
College Station (9-11, 2-5) won its second straight by rallying from a seven-point deficit in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
Brenham pushed its lead to 36-29 on a layup by Ward with 2:25 left in regulation on the heels of steal and layup by Watts. The next 90 seconds were ragged, seemingly favoring Brenham until the Cubs were called for a charge with 61 seconds left. College Station’s Derion Morriel hit a 3-pointer with 47 seconds left to pull the Cougars within 36-32. That came off an offensive rebound, which the Cougars did several times in the game.
Morriel hit a pair of free throws with 9 seconds left to pull College Station within 36-34. That also came off an offensive rebound, and the Cougars needed a lane violation by Brenham to make the second free throw. Brenham had missed the front end of a bonus at the free-throw line with 33.8 seconds left. Brenham made only 9 of 17 at the free-throw line, while the Cougars hit 11 of 19.
College Station scored a pair of second-chance buckets early in the third quarter for a 26-17 lead, but the Cougars didn’t score in the final 5:55 of the period as Brenham went on a 13-0 run. Watts had seven points and along with Xavier Newsome and Lane Sparks paced a trapping defense that forced seven turnovers that led to eight points.
Ward ended with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Watts added 11 points.
Morriel paced College Station with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Johnson had 12 points, hitting one bucket in each of the five periods.
College Station 43
Brenham 42 (OT)
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
BRENHAM (5-12, 0-6) — Kaden Watts 4-10 3-5 2 2 11; Riley Moehlman 0-2 0-0 1 1 0; Lane Sparks 1-5 0-0 1 3 3; Xavier Newsome 2-11 0-4 3 4 5; Brandon Ward 5-7 4-6 11 2 14; Dawson Jacobs 0-2 0-0 0 3 0; Justin Garza 1-2 0-0 4 5 2; Shaun Ray 2-5 0-0 2 0 5; Mauricico Chandler 0-4 2-2 1 1 2. TOTALS: 15-48 9-17 25 18 42.
COLLEGE STATION (9-11, 2-5) — Byron Johnson 5-10 1-3 7 2 12; Darrell Ellis 1-9 3-4 1 4 6; Nate Nehring 0-0 0-0 0 0 0; Derion Morriel 4-9 3-6 11 2 13; Justin Dixon 1-3 0-1 3 3 3; Clayton Brinkman 0-1 0-0 0 0 0; Ronnie Johnson 1-2 2-2 4 5 5; Jared DeVerna 0-0 0-0 0 1 0; Josh Peil 0-1 2-2 4 2 2; Brad Bullin 1-3 0-1 3 1 2. TOTALS: 13-38 11-19 33 19 43.
Brenham 11 4 15 7 5 — 42
College Station 10 11 5 11 6 — 43
3-pointer shooting: Brenham 3-22; College Station 6-23
Turnovers: Brenham 15 for 9 College Station points; College Station 22 for 18 Brenham points