Byron Johnson Jr. hits two big shots to lift College Station boys over Brenham in overtime

Brenham’s Kaden Watts hit one of two free throws with 7.8 seconds left in regulation to give the Cubs a 37-34 lead, but College Station got the ball to Johnson, who ended up shooting in front of his bench.

“It was in the corner. [The defender] was right in my face,” Johnson said. “And then I saw it go in and it was just crazy.”

Johnson was mobbed by teammates.

“He didn’t really get square, but I’m not sure he could get square because the guy leapt toward him when he went to shoot,” Sullivan said. “So he was a little off balance, but he’s just a clutch player. And clutch players sometimes just make clutch plays.”

It was an exciting ending to a hard-fought game between struggling teams.

College Station (9-11, 2-5) won its second straight by rallying from a seven-point deficit in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

