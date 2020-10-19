Bye week could set tone for the rest of Texas A&M football season

When the SEC released its revised schedule if you had to circle the easiest game for A&M down the stretch it would have been Arkansas, which has lost eight straight to the Aggies. The Razorbacks weren’t just bad against A&M. They had lost 19 straight SEC games heading into the season. Now Arkansas had played the Aggies tough in recent years with five of the last six games decided by a touchdown or less, but that was at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. The last time Arkansas played at Kyle Field was 2012 and the Aggies rolled to a 58-10 victory. The revised schedule put Arkansas at Kyle Field on Halloween night with the Aggies coming off a bye. It was easy to think A&M would have a blowout victory with Arkansas coming dressed as anything but a football team. Well, think again.