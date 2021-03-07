After two seasons, Joshua Ray won’t return as head football coach at Brazos Valley Christian Home Educators Association. Former BVCHEA assistant coach Howard Tipton was hired as the new head coach for the 2021 season. Ray led BVCHEA to the state championships in 2019, his first year, but said he’s relocating to live closer to family. BVCHEA went 2-8 overall and 0-7 in 6-man TAIAO Division I last season.
BVCHEA gets new head football coach
- Eagle staff report
