 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BVCHEA gets new head football coach
0 comments

BVCHEA gets new head football coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Horizontal Eagle

After two seasons, Joshua Ray won’t return as head football coach at Brazos Valley Christian Home Educators Association. Former BVCHEA assistant coach Howard Tipton was hired as the new head coach for the 2021 season. Ray led BVCHEA to the state championships in 2019, his first year, but said he’s relocating to live closer to family. BVCHEA went 2-8 overall and 0-7 in 6-man TAIAO Division I last season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert