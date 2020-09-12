BVCHEA beats CenTex Chargers, 58-30

TEMPLE — Owen Davis ran for 208 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 102 yards and two more scores to help lead the BVCHEA Mustangs past the CenTex Chargers 58-30 on Friday.
On defense, PJ Dooley had eight tackles, including one for a loss, while Joseph Kitts had eight tackles to lead BVCHEA. Kitts also blocked a PAT kick. Jered Lavender added five tackles and forced two fumbles.
BVCHEA’s Ethan Ray added two TD runs and caught a 48-yard TD pass from Davis.
The Mustangs (1-2) will play at Houston Texas Christian next week. CenTex fell to 0-3.
