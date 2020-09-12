 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BVCHEA beats CenTex Chargers, 58-30
0 comments

BVCHEA beats CenTex Chargers, 58-30

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

TEMPLE — Owen Davis ran for 208 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 102 yards and two more scores to help lead the BVCHEA Mustangs past the CenTex Chargers 58-30 on Friday.

On defense, PJ Dooley had eight tackles, including one for a loss, while Joseph Kitts had eight tackles to lead BVCHEA. Kitts also blocked a PAT kick. Jered Lavender added five tackles and forced two fumbles.

BVCHEA’s Ethan Ray added two TD runs and caught a 48-yard TD pass from Davis.

The Mustangs (1-2) will play at Houston Texas Christian next week. CenTex fell to 0-3.

Elms Orthodontics
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert