BVCHEA beat Houston Texas Christian 43-22 on Friday
BVCHEA beat Houston Texas Christian 43-22 on Friday

BVCHEA FB vs Victoria

Victoria Cobra’s Eddie Gonzales tackles BVCHEA’s Cody Davis and knocks the football loose during the second quarter Saturday at Baker Field.

 Eagle photo by Dave McDermand

HOUSTON – Owen Davis led the BVCHEA Mustangs to a 43-22 nondistrict victory over the Houston Texas Christian Tigers in 6-man football action Friday.

Davis rushed for 204 yards on 20 rushes with two touchdowns. He also passed for 166 yards and four scores.

Liam Price added a 43-yard touchdown reception and Davis Levy had a 34-yard scoring grab. Caleb Kocmond had a 3-yard touchdown reception to give BVCHEA a 20-14 lead after the first quarter.

Defensive standouts for the Mustangs (2-2) who won their second straight were Joseph Kitts (8 tackles and caused fumble), Jered Lavender (3 tackles and a pass breakup), PJ Dooley (6 tackles) and Jake Pote (6 tackles and pass breakup).

Texas Christian dropped to 1-2.

