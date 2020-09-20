BVCHEA beat Houston Texas Christian 43-22 on Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOUSTON – Owen Davis led the BVCHEA Mustangs to a 43-22 nondistrict victory over the Houston Texas Christian Tigers in 6-man football action Friday.

Davis rushed for 204 yards on 20 rushes with two touchdowns. He also passed for 166 yards and four scores.

Liam Price added a 43-yard touchdown reception and Davis Levy had a 34-yard scoring grab. Caleb Kocmond had a 3-yard touchdown reception to give BVCHEA a 20-14 lead after the first quarter.

Defensive standouts for the Mustangs (2-2) who won their second straight were Joseph Kitts (8 tackles and caused fumble), Jered Lavender (3 tackles and a pass breakup), PJ Dooley (6 tackles) and Jake Pote (6 tackles and pass breakup).

Texas Christian dropped to 1-2.