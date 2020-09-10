 Skip to main content
BV Football Statistics - Week 2
BV Football Statistics - Week 2

SETH

Bremond's Seth Kosowski has 350 yards rushing to rank second in the Brazos Valley behind Lexington's Jarred Kerr. 
RUSHING    
Name, SchoolNo.YdsAvgTD
Jarred Kerr, Lexington2637514.12
Seth Kasowski, Bremond413508.53
Josh Millar, Milano3031910.62
JaRay Bledsoe, Bremond292749.45
Cam’Ron Valdez, Rockdale22220104
Armando Lee Jaurez, Madville422175.24
Darius Randle, Navasota382165.72
Paxton Hancock, Centerville3018062
Kaden Dunn, Centerville1017917.92
Larry Davis, Caldwell251777.13
Ja’marion Frear, Navasota151318.71
Cooper Lucherk, Burton261314.91
Cameron Conerway, Snook161277.90
Phaibian Bynaum, Cameron151248.32
Kobe Mitchell, Rockdale201165.82
Jace Aly, Caldwell18995.51
Bobby Washington, Franklin798140
Andrew Newman, Centerville17985.81
Seth Spiller, Franklin896122
Keshon Johnson, Cameron19874.60
Jermiah Dillon, Lexington58116.22
Zach Heton, Caldwell10757.51
Kesean Raven, Rockdale56713.42
Jace Robinson, Rockdale46616.50
Jecory McGrew, Hearne8658.11
Luis Guillen, Leon156041
Patrick Brazzell, Madisonville9566.20
Corbin Reat, Lexington9525.80
Kelvin Adair, A-Shiro12504.21
Sheldon Springer, Lexington17502.90
Pharrell Hemphill, Cameron149490
Tyson Cornett, Leon10494.92
Ehan Knight, Milano17482.80
Levodrick Phillips, Centerville5489.61
TJ Grimes, Bremond6467.70
Micah Smith, Hearne7456.40
Andrew Newman, Centerville6447.30
Damian Gunnels, Hearne7405.70
Clint Wigley, Bremond9353.91
Ronnie Mosley, Madisonville9343.80
David Davila, Snook10333.30
Pierson Spies, Burton12292.41
Nicholas Leggett, Leon7263.70
Zane Zeinert, Cameron17261.51
Amarion Cooper, Lexington32170
