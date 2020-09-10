BV Football Statistics - Week 2

|RUSHING
|Name, School
|No.
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Jarred Kerr, Lexington
|26
|375
|14.1
|2
|Seth Kasowski, Bremond
|41
|350
|8.5
|3
|Josh Millar, Milano
|30
|319
|10.6
|2
|JaRay Bledsoe, Bremond
|29
|274
|9.4
|5
|Cam’Ron Valdez, Rockdale
|22
|220
|10
|4
|Armando Lee Jaurez, Madville
|42
|217
|5.2
|4
|Darius Randle, Navasota
|38
|216
|5.7
|2
|Paxton Hancock, Centerville
|30
|180
|6
|2
|Kaden Dunn, Centerville
|10
|179
|17.9
|2
|Larry Davis, Caldwell
|25
|177
|7.1
|3
|Ja’marion Frear, Navasota
|15
|131
|8.7
|1
|Cooper Lucherk, Burton
|26
|131
|4.9
|1
|Cameron Conerway, Snook
|16
|127
|7.9
|0
|Phaibian Bynaum, Cameron
|15
|124
|8.3
|2
|Kobe Mitchell, Rockdale
|20
|116
|5.8
|2
|Jace Aly, Caldwell
|18
|99
|5.5
|1
|Bobby Washington, Franklin
|7
|98
|14
|0
|Andrew Newman, Centerville
|17
|98
|5.8
|1
|Seth Spiller, Franklin
|8
|96
|12
|2
|Keshon Johnson, Cameron
|19
|87
|4.6
|0
|Jermiah Dillon, Lexington
|5
|81
|16.2
|2
|Zach Heton, Caldwell
|10
|75
|7.5
|1
|Kesean Raven, Rockdale
|5
|67
|13.4
|2
|Jace Robinson, Rockdale
|4
|66
|16.5
|0
|Jecory McGrew, Hearne
|8
|65
|8.1
|1
|Luis Guillen, Leon
|15
|60
|4
|1
|Patrick Brazzell, Madisonville
|9
|56
|6.2
|0
|Corbin Reat, Lexington
|9
|52
|5.8
|0
|Kelvin Adair, A-Shiro
|12
|50
|4.2
|1
|Sheldon Springer, Lexington
|17
|50
|2.9
|0
|Pharrell Hemphill, Cameron
|1
|49
|49
|0
|Tyson Cornett, Leon
|10
|49
|4.9
|2
|Ehan Knight, Milano
|17
|48
|2.8
|0
|Levodrick Phillips, Centerville
|5
|48
|9.6
|1
|TJ Grimes, Bremond
|6
|46
|7.7
|0
|Micah Smith, Hearne
|7
|45
|6.4
|0
|Andrew Newman, Centerville
|6
|44
|7.3
|0
|Damian Gunnels, Hearne
|7
|40
|5.7
|0
|Clint Wigley, Bremond
|9
|35
|3.9
|1
|Ronnie Mosley, Madisonville
|9
|34
|3.8
|0
|David Davila, Snook
|10
|33
|3.3
|0
|Pierson Spies, Burton
|12
|29
|2.4
|1
|Nicholas Leggett, Leon
|7
|26
|3.7
|0
|Zane Zeinert, Cameron
|17
|26
|1.5
|1
|Amarion Cooper, Lexington
|3
|21
|7
|0
