BV Football Capsules for Nov. 12-14

Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Natalia-Hebbronville winner. … Franklin is ranked sixth in Class 3A-II by Texas Football. ... Franklin’s Seth Spiller has 1,058 yards rushing (11.8 avg.) with 15 TDs and Bryson Washington has 947 yards rushing with 10 TDs and Malcolm Murphy adds 603 yards rushing with 8 TDs. Marcus Wade has thrown for 561 yards with 11 TDs and 2 interceptions. Murphy has 13 receptions for 288 yards with 5 TDs and Hayden Helton has 12 for 317 with 7 TDs. Haze Tomascik has 119 tackles. ... Van Vleck’s Sam Bree has 1,316 yards rushing with 20 TDs. Payton Brown has thrown for 1,021 yards with 8 TDs and 6 interceptions. Slade Huerta has 25 receptions for 383 yards with 3 TDs. … Van Vleck was the state runner-up in 1981. It also reached the state quarterfinals in 2002 and ’04. … This is Franklin’s 33rd playoff appearance and 14th straight.