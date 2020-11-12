BV Football Capsules for Nov. 12-14

12-6A: Killeen Kangaroos at Bryan Vikings, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Killeen 2-3, 1-2: Georgetown East View 42-23; Pflugerville Hendrickson 17-24; Belton 26-33; Killeen Shoemaker 24-45; Killeen Ellison 27-20. Bryan 3-2, 2-2: Waller 31-20; College Park & Montgomery Lake Creek canceled; Harker Heights 28-21; Temple 7-44; Belton 34-22; Killeen Shoemaker 30-42.
Radio: KZNE (1150 AM/93.7 FM)
Harris Ratings: Killeen by 1
Et cetera: Bryan’s Malcom Gooden has 344 yards rushing with 4 TDs and he’s thrown for 702 yards with 5 TDs. Hunter Vivaldi has 27 receptions for 411 yards with 3 TDs. Killeen’s Ahmad Bailey has thrown for 495 yards with 5 TDs and 8 interceptions. Kadarius Marshall has 350 yards rushing with 6 TDs.
Next: Harker Heights at Killeen; Bryan at Copperas Cove
8-5A-I: College Station Cougars at Cleveland Indians, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: CS 5-1, 3-1: Hutto 55-14; Fort Bend Bush 54-0; Magnolia 16-27; New Caney Porter 24-14; New Caney 49-7; Lufkin 45-21. Cleveland 1-6, 0-5: Fulshear 7-47; Houston Northbrook 60-24; Waller 8-49; Magnolia West 8-49; Magnolia 12-65; New Caney Porter 0-42; New Caney 40-48
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Harris Ratings: no line; College Station is a prohibitive favorite
Et cetera: CS’ Roderick Brown has 582 yards rushing with 9 TDs and 12 receptions for 281 yards with 2 TDs. Jett Huff has thrown for 1,239 yards and 9 TDs. Marquise Collins has 528 yards rushing with 10 TDs. Traylen Suel has 31 receptions for 232 yards with 2 TDs. Jaxson Slanker has 71 tackles.
Next: Caney Creek at College Station; Cleveland at Lufkin
10-5A-II: A&M Consolidated Tigers at Montgomery Bears, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Consol 6-1, 2-1: University 63-13; Leander Rouse 48-21; San Angelo Central 40-35; Willis 21-0; Lamar Consolidated 56-0; Huntsville 7-27; Montgomery Lake Creek 42-28. Montgomery 4-2, 2-0: New Caney Porter 21-22; Dayton 36-14; Crosby 52-55; Oak Ridge 38-13; Fulshear 42-26; Rudder 49-22.
Radio: WTAW (1620 AM)
Harris Ratings: Consol by 10
Et cetera: A&M Consolidated is ranked 10th in Class 5A-II by Texas Football. … Consol’s Kyle Willis has thrown for 1,543 yards with 19 TDs. Sutton Lake has 758 yards rushing (8.2 avg.) with 10 TDs. Eric Goodman has 80 tackles (12 sacks) and Vince Sheffield adds 59 tackles. Montgomery’s Brock Bolfing has thrown for 1,512 yards with 16 TDs and 3 interceptions. Jalen Washington has 697 yards rushing with 7 TDs. Tre Harden has 31 receptions for 766 yards with 7 TDs and Jacob Sundegren has 20 receptions for 387 yards with 6 TDs. Josiah Gaetani has 5 interceptions. …
Next: Lamar Fulshear at A&M Consolidated; Montgomery at Lamar Consolidated
10-5A-II: Rudder Rangers at Lamar Fulshear Chargers, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Rudder 4-3, 0-3: Bastrop 49-7; Leander Rouse 63-56; Nacogdoches 48-21; Lockhart 47-37; Huntsville 17-36; Lake Creek 25-61; Montgomery 22-49. Fulshear 4-2, 0-2: Cleveland 47-7; Houston Math & Science Tech 51-7; Pasadena Sam Rayburn 28-0; Fort Bend Clements 33-7; Montgomery Lake Creek 7-39; Montgomery 26-42
Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)
Harris Ratings: Rudder by 9
Et cetera: Rudder’s EJ Ezar has thrown for 2,069 yards with 20 TDs and 10 interceptions. He adds 491 yards rushing with 6 TDs. Keithron Lee has 55 receptions for 988 yards with 14 TDs and 294 yards rushing with 6 TDs. Fulshear’s Jackson Edge has passed for 1,264 yards with 16 TDs and 5 interceptions. Jax Medica has 30 receptions for 336 yards with 6 TDs, Hayden Graham 21 receptions for 294 yards and 4 TDs, Parker Williams 20 receptions for 333 yards with 4 TDs and Zach Coady 18 receptions for 202 yards with 4 TDs.
Next: Rudder is open; Fulshear at A&M Consolidated
13-5A-II: Elgin Wildcats at Brenham Cubs, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Elgin 1-5, 1-4: Marble Falls 33-34; Georgetown East View 35-42; Bastrop Cedar Creek 16-20; Leander Rouse 21-35; Leander Glenn 41-22; Pflugerville Connally 36-43. Brenham 4-3, 4-1: Magnolia West 28-49, Magnolia 10-35; Leander Glenn 35-14; Georgetown East View 28-26; Bastrop 47-3; Pflugerville Connally 41-0; Leander Rouse 19-26.
Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)
Harris Ratings: Brenham by 24
Et cetera: Elgin’s Peter McFarlin has thrown for 521 yards with 4 TDs and 6 interceptions along with 867 yards rushing and 15 TDs. Lyndon Rangel has 453 yards rushing and 5 TDs. Trey Isom has 13 receptions for 303 yards with 4 TDs. Brenham’s Steven Stackhouse has thrown for 1,147 yards with 15 TDs and 4 interceptions. J’Shin Lopez has 485 yards rushing with 5 TDs. Cameron Richardson has 32 receptions for 608 yards with 9 TDs.
Next: Bastrop at Elgin; Brenham at Bastrop Cedar Creek
4A-II bi-district: Austin Achieve Polar Bears at Navasota Rattlers, 7 p.m. Thursday
Thus far: Austin Achieve 1-4, 1-3 in 14-4A: Austin Eastside Memorial 44-20; New Braunfels John Paul II 12-54; Navarro 7-82; Manor New Tech 7-54; Wimberley 0-84. Navasota 6-3, 4-1 in 13-4A: Wharton 35-13; Sealy 33-28; Mexia 14-38; Huffman-Hargave 0-12; Smithville 23-20; La Grange 42-21; Cuero 21-38; Gonzales 47-36; Giddings 37-35
Harris Ratings: no line; Navasota is a prohibitive favorite
Radio: KWBC (1550 AM/98.7 FM)
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Carrizo Springs-Rockport-Fulton winner. .. Navasota’s Ja’mar Jessie has passed for 1,335 yards with 11 TDs and 4 interceptions, along with 580 yards rushing with 8 TDs. Darius Randle has 1,095 yards rushing with 11 TDs. Xavier Steptoe has 35 receptions for 451 yards with 5 TDs. Achieve’s Lavonte Bell has rushed for 692 yards with 8 TDs. … This is Navasota’s 38th playoff appearance and 14th straight.
3A-II bi-district: Van Vleck Leopards vs. Franklin Lions, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Waller
Thus far: Franklin 7-2, 6-0 in 13-3A: Lorena 20-21, Hearne canceled; Cameron 8-37; Troy 42-27; Lexington 49-14; Riesel 63-21; Rogers 52-35; Florence 63-6; Buffalo 69-38; Clifton 47-0. Van Vleck 3-5, 3-2 in 14-3A: Hitchcock 18-28; Boling 20-35; Vanderbilt Industrial 52-60; Danbury 54-29; Rice Consolidated 22-14; Tidehaven 0-24; Brazos 40-12; East Bernard 14-59.
Radio: KMVL (100.5 FM)
Harris Ratings: Franklin by 42
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Natalia-Hebbronville winner. … Franklin is ranked sixth in Class 3A-II by Texas Football. ... Franklin’s Seth Spiller has 1,058 yards rushing (11.8 avg.) with 15 TDs and Bryson Washington has 947 yards rushing with 10 TDs and Malcolm Murphy adds 603 yards rushing with 8 TDs. Marcus Wade has thrown for 561 yards with 11 TDs and 2 interceptions. Murphy has 13 receptions for 288 yards with 5 TDs and Hayden Helton has 12 for 317 with 7 TDs. Haze Tomascik has 119 tackles. ... Van Vleck’s Sam Bree has 1,316 yards rushing with 20 TDs. Payton Brown has thrown for 1,021 yards with 8 TDs and 6 interceptions. Slade Huerta has 25 receptions for 383 yards with 3 TDs. … Van Vleck was the state runner-up in 1981. It also reached the state quarterfinals in 2002 and ’04. … This is Franklin’s 33rd playoff appearance and 14th straight.
3A-I bi-district: Rockdale Tigers vs. Columbus Cardinals, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Conroe’s Moorhead Stadium
Thus far: Columbus 8-2, 4-1 in 12-3A: Hempstead 35-0; Giddings 28-36 OT; Rice Consolidated 31-6; Edna 42-3; Smithville 38-7; Hitchcock 42-15; Yoakum 35-14; Hempstead 51-26; Hallettsville 14-45; Boling 49-14. Rockdale 6-4, 4-2 in 11-3A: La Grange 40-14; Taylor 55-21; Lexington 34-35; Bellville 14-42; McGregor 40-49; Cameron 42-9; Caldwell 55-26; Academy 44-13; Troy 46-38; Lorena 42-49
Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)
Harris Ratings: Columbus by 5
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Coldspring-Woodville winner. … Rockdale’s Kobe Mitchell has thrown for 1,618 yards with 22 TDs and 7 interceptions. Cam’Ron Valdez has 1,336 yards rushing with 19 TDs. KeSean Raven has 39 receptions for 620 yards with 12 TDs and Anthony Dansby has 34 receptions for 635 yards with 6 TDs. … This is Rockdale’s 29th playoff appearance and ninth straight.
3A-II bi-district: Anderson-Shiro Owls vs. Hughes Springs Mustangs, 7 p.m. Thursday, Athens
Thus far: Anderson-Shiro 6-4, 4-2 in 12-3A: Brazos 21-15; Somerville 34-7; Blanco 9-34. Trinity 12-14; Warren 13-12; Newton 0-62; Hemphill 8-14; Corrigan-Camden 6-0; Kountze 42-0; New Waverly 26-18. HS 5-3, 4-2 in 11-3A: Arp 42-0; Big Sandy Harmony 34-38; New Diana 22-6; Ore City 34-6; Waskom 8-49; Queen City 44-13; Harleton 46-12; Elysian Fields 26-49
Harris Ratings: Hughes Springs by 11
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the West Rusk-Paris Chisum winner. … This is Anderson Shiro’s fifth playoff appearance and third straight.
2A-I bi-district: Normangee Panthers vs. Thrall Tigers, 7:30 p.m. Friday, College Station’s Cougar Field
Thus far: Normangee 9-0, 5-0 in 11-2A: Bremond 29-14; Iola & Garrison, canceled; Chilton 48-15; Lovelady 50-12; New Waverly 40-24; Groveton 54-20; Leon 47-16; Grapeland 64-22; Alto 35-22; Centerville 56-26. Thrall 5-5, 3-3 in 12-2A: Tomball Christian HomeSchool 8-26; Lexington 6-35; Snook 26-20; Johnson City 21-16; Rosebud-Lott 25-6; Bruceville-Eddy 15-13; Hearne 0-25; Thorndale 19-21; Moody 41-0; Holland 7-23
Harris Ratings: Normangee by 28
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Joaquin-Price Carlisle winner. … Normangee is ranked eighth by Texas Football in Class 2A-I. … Normangee’s Mason Hardy has thrown for 2,027 yards with 24 TDs and 1 interception. He adds 700 yards rushing with 11 TDs. Jeremy Johnson has 572 yards rushing with 9 TDs. Izaha Jones has 33 receptions for 851 yards and 13 TDs and 376 yards rushing with 10 TDs. … This is Normangee’s 23rd playoff appearance and third straight.
2A-I bi-district: Centerville Tigers vs. Holland Hornets, 7 p.m. Thursday, Riesel
Thus far: Centerville 7-3, 3-2 in 11-2A: New Waverly 12-34; Corrigan-Camden 42-0; Thorndale 30-14; Palestine Westwood 36-10; Bremond 36-32; Leon 14-44; Alto 34-21; Groveton 26-20; Grapeland 38-34; Normangee 26-56. Holland 8-2, 5-1 in 12-2A: Burton 27-12; Bosqueville 62-33; Johnson City 41-0; Crawford 8-13; Hearne 20-21; Thorndale 26-21; Moody 56-8; Rosebud-Lott 56-6; Bruceville-Eddy 28-6; Thrall 23-7.
Harris Ratings: Holland by 21
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Harrison-Hawkins winner. … Centerville’s Levodrick Phillips has 655 yards rushing with 5 TDs. Halston French has 411 yards rushing with 4 TDs. Brant Roberts has 1,236 yards passing with 16 TDs. Dillon Denman has 65 receptions for 927 yards with 12 TDs. … This is Centerville’s 20th playoff appearance and 10th straight.
2A-I bi-district Leon Cougars vs. Thorndale Bulldogs, 7 p.m. Thursday, Rockdale
Thus far: Leon 6-3, 3-2 in 11-2A: Rosebud-Lott 49-34; Dawson 34-55; Somerville 30-29; Hamilton 40-22; Centerville 44-14; Normangee 16-47; Alto 30-8; Groveton 14-22; Grapeland 30-8. Thorndale 6-3, 4-2 in 12-2A: Dawson 24-14; Snook 6-0; Centerville 14-30; Moody 44-16; Holland 21-26; Rosebud-Lott 12-7; Bruceville-Eddy, forfeits; Thrall 21-9; Hearne 18-42
Harris Ratings: Leon by 10
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Frankston-Timpson winner. … Leon’s Jacob Robinson has thrown for 2,316 yards with 26 TDs and 5 interceptions. Tyson Cornett has 57 catches for 900 yards with 8 TDs and 542 yards rushing with 8 TDs. Tito Gonzalez has 41 receptions for 416 yards with 4 TDs and 21 receptions. Logan Noey has 21 receptions for 310 yards with 5 TDs. … This is Leon’s 17th playoff appearance.
2A-II bi-district: Bremond Tigers vs. Maud Cardinals, 7 p.m. Friday, Brownsboro
Thus far: Bremond 7-3, 4-1 in 10-2A: Normangee 14-29; Axtell 58-20; Milano 43-0; Dawson 24-13; Normangee 32-36; Frost 49-7; Wortham 60-30; Chilton 48-20; Mart 6-78; Hubbard 59-28. Maud 3-5, 3-2 in 9-2A: Hawkins 34-57; Trenton 16-35; Beckville 14-75; Detroit 26-32; Cumby 30-14; Quinlan Boles 30-6; Clarksville 42-27; Simms Bowie 42-54.
Harris Ratings: Bremond by 35
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Tenaha-Burkeville winner. … Bremond’s Seth Kasowski has 1,010 yards passing with 10 TDs and 2 interceptions along with 1,699 yards rushing (9.5) with 21 touchdowns. Jaray Bledsoe has 1,076 yards rushing with 18 TDs. Kasowski has 8 interceptions. Hunter Wilganowski has 96 tackles and Bledsoe 91. … This is Bremond’s 34th playoff appearance and 11th straight.
13-3A-II: Lexington Eagles vs. East Bernard, 7 p.m. Friday, Columbus
Thus far: Clifton 3-6, 2-3: Sanger 14-25; Academy 10-17; Maypearl 7-17; Tenaha 43-26; Riesel 36-19; Rogers 7-43; Florence 41-3; Buffalo 23-41; Franklin 0-47. Lexington 6-3, 3-3 in 13-3A: West 25-14; Thrall 35-8; Rockdale 35-34; Franklin 14-49; Riesel 42-7; Rogers 27-33; Florence 13-7; Buffalo 37-38; Clifton 47-12.
Harris Ratings: East Bernard by 10
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Taft-Stockdale winner. … East Bernard is ranked fourth in Class 3A-II by Texas Football. Lexington’s Sheldon Springer has 1,083 yards passing with 12 TDs, 7 interceptions and 466 yards rushing with 5 TDs. Jarred Kerr has 994 yards rushing with 12 TDs and 12 catches for 254 yards with 3 TDs. … This is Lexington’s 38th playoff appearance and sixth straight.
2A-I bi-district: Hearne Eagles vs. Grapeland Sandies, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Trinity
Thus far: Hearne 8-0, 6-0 in 12-2A: Trinity 27-14; Franklin canceled; New Waverly canceled; Hardin 14-13; Holland 21-20; Rosebud-Lott 41-0; Bruceville-Eddy 56-7; Thrall 25-0; Thorndale 42-18; Moody 45-6. Grapeland 6-4, 2-3 in 11-2A: Shelbyville 32-19; Elkhart 40-29; Cayuga 50-6; Kirbyville 18-61; Burkeville 49-9; Alto 50-28; Groveton 54-36; Normangee 22-64; Centerville 34-38; Leon 8-30.
Harris Ratings: Hearne by 27
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Shelbyville-Beckville winner. … Hearne is ranked 10th by Texas Football in Class 2A-I, cracking the poll this week. ... Hearne’s Micah Smith has 1,332 yards passing with 16 TDs and 365 yards rushing with 7 TDs. Jabari Dunn has 33 receptions for 737 yards with 5 TDs. Anthony Jackson has 57 tackles (6 sacks), Jeremy Seymore 50 and Steven Craft-Mitchell 43. Grapeland’s BJ Lamb has 765 yards passing with 9 TDs and 346 yards rushing with 5 TDs. Cadarian Wiley has 1,252 yards rushing (8.5 avg) with 19 TDs. Keizion Ashford has 30 receptions for 388 yards with 4 TDs and 532 yards rushing with 6 TDs. … This is Hearne’s 20th playoff appearance and fifth straight.
2A-II bi-district: Snook Bluejays vs. Miles Bulldogs, 7 p.m. Saturday, Austin Westlake
Thus far: Snook 5-4, 5-1 in 13-2A: Caldwell 26-28, Thorndale 0-6; Thrall 20-26; Milano 22-7; Iola 42-14; Burton 0-36; Somerville 30-7; Bartlett 50-6; Granger 50-13. Miles 3-7, 1-4 in 14-2A: Coleman 0-32; Coahoma 0-49; Roscoe 29-7; Munday 20-6; Cross Plains 12-41; Eldorado 6-35; Junction 6-33; Menard 57-20; Rocksprings 18-62; Christoval 6-56.
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Yorktown-Charlotte winner. … Snook’s Garrett Lero has 1,187 yards passing and 12 TDs and 10 interceptions. He adds 539 yards rushing with 6 TDs. Cameron Conerway has 525 yards rushing with 5 TDs. Deshun Hamilton has 29 receptions for 548 yards with 8 TDs. … This is Snook’s fourth playoff appearance and third straight.
2A-II bi-district: Iola Bulldogs vs. Eldorado Eagles, 2 p.m. Saturday, Llano
Thus far: Iola 4-3, 4-2 in 13-2A: Riesel, canceled; Buffalo, canceled; Lovelady 12-28; Burton 18-7; Snook 14-42; Somerville 42-36; Bartlett 49-18; Granger 16-43; Milano 51-13. Eldorado 5-5, 4-1 in 14-4A: San Saba 14-56; Winters 51-19; Coahoma 34-59; Wink 46-61; Sonora 42-44; Miles 35-6; Rocksprings 35-12; Christoval 20-43; Menard 68-7; Junction, win by forfeit
Harris Ratings: Eldorado by 17
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Louise-D’Hanis winner. … Eldorado’s Korbin Covarrubiaz has thrown for 2,203 yards with 29 TDs and 2 interceptions. Cooper Meador has 33 receptions for 745 yards with 11 TDs. James Kimble has 19 receptions for 338 yards with 5 TDs. David Barajas has 16 receptions for 310 yards with 5 TDs. … This is Iola’s 21st playoff appearance and ninth straight.
A-II bi-district: Dime Box Longhorns vs. Calvert Trojans, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Allen Academy’s Baker Field
Thus far: Dime Box 5-2, 2-1: Prairie Lea 45-0; Ovilla Christian 13-58; McDade 53-6; Emery/Weiner JV 38-18; Buckholts 64-37; Mount Calm, forfeit; Oglesby 71-88. Calvert 7-2, 2-0: Gail Borden 42-62; Waco Parkview 46-0; Bastrop Tribe 32-28; Rankin 14-60; Coolidge 53-7; Allen Academy 30-7; BVCHEA 72-8; Chester 51-6; Oakwood, win by forfeit
sixmanfootball.com line: Calvert by 45
Et cetera: The winner advances to play the Cherokee-Brookesmith winner. … Calvert is ranked seventh in Class A-II by Texas Football. … This is Calvert’s 35th playoff appearance and eight straight. This is Dime Box’s first season to play in the UIL; it went 4-1 as an independent last season.
TAPPS Div. IV-District 4: Brazos Christian Eagles at Northland Christian Cougars, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Brazos Christian 3-4, 0-2: Austin Dominic Savio 51-14; Tomball Christian 32-30; Central Texas Christian 24-28; St. Paul 26-49; Tomball Rosehill Christian 21-31; Cypress Christian 12-21; Waco Reicher 45-42. NC 3-3, 0-3: Frassati Catholic 47-0; Hallettsville Sacred Heart win by forfeit; Beaumont Legacy Christian 44-6; Magnolia Legacy Prep 35-62; Tomball Rosehill Christian 34-40; Cypress Christian 13-62.
Et cetera: Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock has thrown for 1,806 yards with 23 TDs. Isaac White has 21 receptions for 448 yards with 6 TDs along with 96 tackles. Ryan Burtin has 25 receptions for 470 yards with 6 TDs.
TAPPS Div. III-District 5: St. Joseph Eagles at Baytown Christian
Thus far: St. Joseph 4-0, 2-0: Allen Academy 48-44; Bulverde 50-0; Brazosport Christian 55-6; Bellville Faith Academy 65-8. Baytown Christian 4-1, 2-0: Chester 62-13; Coastal Christian 50-0; Northside Sports Association 34-31; Brazosport Christian 61-33; Marble Falls Faith Academy 6-30.
sixmanfootball.com line: St. Joseph by 45
Radio: KEDC (88.5 FM)
Et cetera: St. Joseph is ranked fourth in Division III by sixmanfootball.com.
— ROBERT CESSNA
