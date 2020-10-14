BV Football Capsules - Oct. 14

NOTES — All games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, fans are urged to visit participating schools’ websites for the latest information regarding crowd sizes.
12-6A: Harker Heights Knights at Bryan Vikings, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Bryan 1-0: Waller 31-20; College Park & Montgomery Lake Creek canceled. HH 2-1: Smithson Valley 27-45; Georgetown East View 49-21; Boerne Champion 20-14.
Radio: KZNE (1150 AM/93.7 FM)
Harris Ratings: Harker Heights by 17
Et cetera: Bryan coach Ross Rogers was Harker Heights’ first coach in 2000. The Killeen native led Harker Heights to the playoffs six of his seven years before retiring. Rogers was 52-27 at Harker Heights. He was the first Texas high school coach to win a district championship in the first year of a new school. Rogers, who was at A&M Consolidated from 1988-1999, came out of retirement to coach Bryan in 2012. … HH’s Shaun West has passed for 746 yards with 8 TDs.
8-5A-I: New Caney Porter Spartans at College Station Cougars
Thus far: Porter 2-1, 0-1: Montgomery 22-21; Montgomery Lake Creek 33-21; New Caney 19-21. CS 2-1, 0-1: Hutto 55-14; Fort Bend Bush 54-0; Magnolia 16-27
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Harris Ratings: College Station by 21
Et cetera: Porter’s first season was in 2010. It has made the playoffs four times. … CS’ Roderick Brown has 321 yards rushing (8.4 avg) with 5 TDs and 9 receptions for 223 yards with 2 TDs. Jett Huff has thrown for 670 yards and 5 TDs. Traylen Suel has 23 receptions for 162 yards.
A&M Consolidated Tigers (10-5A-I) at Willis Wildkats (13-6A)
Thus far: Consol 3-0: University 63-13; Leander Rouse 48-21; San Angelo Central 40-35. Willis 0-3: Tomball 27-39; Huntsville 17-48; Galena Park North Shore 21-48
Radio: WTAW (1620 AM)
Harris Ratings: Consol by 32
Et cetera: A&M Consolidated is ranked third in Class 5A-I by Texas Football behind Ennis and Aledo. … Consol’s Kyle Willis has thrown for 841 yards with 10 TDs. Sutton Lake has 374 yards rushing (8.7 avg.) with 4 TDs. Eric Goodman has 46 tackles (7 sacks) and Vince Sheffield adds 35. … The two last met in 18-5A play in 2014-15 with Consol winning 35-11 and 36-9.
Rudder Rangers (10-5A-II) at Lockhart Lions (15-5A-II), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Rudder 3-0: Bastrop 49-7; Leander Rouse 63-56; Nacogdoches 48-21. Lockhart 1-2: Hays Johnson 22-31; San Marcos 25-20; Dripping Springs 41-76
Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)
Harris Ratings: Rudder by 18
Et cetera: Rudder’s EJ Ezar has thrown for 1,028 yards with 12 TDs. Keithron Lee has 23 receptions for 518 yards with 9 TDs.
Brazosport Christian Eagles (TAPPS Div. III-District 5) at St. Joseph Eagles (TAPPS Div. III-District 5), 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: St. Joseph 2-0: Allen Academy 48-44; Bulverde 50-0. Brazosport 1-0: Katy Faith West Academy 49-0
Radio: KEDC (88.5 FM)
Et cetera: St. Joseph is ranked fourth in Division III by sixmanfootball.com.
13-5A-II: Georgetown East View Patriots at Brenham Cubs
Thus far: East View 1-2, 1-0: Killeen 23-42; Harker Heights 21-49; Elgin 42-35. Brenham 1-2, 1-0: Magnolia West 28-49, Magnolia 10-35; Leander Glenn 35-14.
Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)
Harris Ratings: Brenham by 13
Et cetera: Brenham defeated East View the last two seasons 35-30 and 35-34. … Brenham’s Steven Stackhouse has thrown for 505 yards with 5 TDs. Javon Dixon has 272 yards rushing (7.0 avg). Cameron Richardson has 12 receptions for 216 yards with 3 TDs. … East View’s Payton Adams has passed for 552 yards with 5 TDs. Isaiah Quinton-Jackson has 291 yards rushing with 5 TDs.
13-4A-II La Grange Leopards at Navasota Rattlers, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: La Grange 3-3, 0-1: Rockdale 14-40; Fischer Canyon Lake 23-61; La Vernia 32-28; Taylor 48-20; Lago Vista 42-26; Cuero 27-38. Navasota 3-2, 1-0: Wharton 35-13; Sealy 33-28; Mexia 14-38; Huffman-Hargave 0-12; Smithville 23-20.
Harris Ratings: La Grange by 2
Radio: KWBC (1550 AM/98.7 FM)
Et cetera: Navasota’s Ja’mar Jessie has passed for 677 yards with 4 TDs. Darius Randle has 524 yards rushing with 4 TDs. Xavier Steptoe has 21 receptions for 230 yards with 2 TDs. … La Grange’s Caden Cooper has passed for 587 yards with 3 TDs and 6 interceptions. He adds 232 yards rushing and 5 TDs.
TAPPS Div. 1-District 6: Faith Academy West at Allen Academy Rams
Thus far: Faith West 0-3: Brazosport Christian 0-49; Huntsville Alpha Omega 6-70; Conroe Covenant 0-58. Allen 1-2: St. Joseph 44-48; Medina 53-8; Calvert 7-30
sixmanfootball.com line: Allen by 45
Et cetera: Allen is ranked fifth in TAPPS Division I/II by sixmanfootball.com. … Calvert is ranked fourth in Class A-II by Texas Football. ….
Shiner St. Paul (TAPPS Div. IV-District 3) at Brazos Christian Eagles (TAPPS Div. IV-District 4), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: St. Paul 2-1, 1-0: Rosehill Christian 21-17; Central Texas Christian 49-28; San Antonio Holy Cross 14-21. Brazos Christian 2-1: Austin Dominic Savio 51-14; Tomball Christian 32-30; Central Texas Christian 24-28
Et cetera: This is Brazos Christian’s Homecoming. … Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock has thrown for 839 yards with 11 TDs. Isaac White has 16 receptions for 380 yards with 5 TDs along with 40 tackles.
10-4A-II: Madisonville Mustangs at Rusk Eagles, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Madisonville 3-3, 1-0: Diboll 49-20; Liberty 10-23; Teague 24-7; Lorena 25-56; Livingston 16-21; Shepherd 28-0. Rusk 3-3, 1-0: Fairfield 42-14; Crockett 27-15; Palestine 13-23; Bullard 14-22; Brownsboro 49-7; Jasper 21-42
Harris Ratings: Rusk by 5
Radio: KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)
Et cetera: Rusk has won the last four meetings. Rusk grabbed 48-45 and 35-24 11-4A-II victories in 2016-17. Rusk grabbed a 63-56 victory in the 2006 playoffs. Rusk had a 50-49 nondistrict victory in 2005. Madisonville won the previous year 42-41. … Madisonville’s Armando Lee Juarez has passed for 561 yards with 4 TDs and rushed for 379 yards with 9 TDs. … Rusk’s Owen McCown has passed for 678 yards with 7 TDs. Alex Jones has 409 yards rushing with 7 TDs and Joseph McGowan has 26 receptions for 340 yards with 5 TDs.
13-3A-II: Franklin Lions at Florence Buffaloes, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Franklin 4-2, 3-0: Lorena 20-21, Hearne canceled; Cameron 8-37; Troy 42-27; Lexington 49-14; Riesel 63-21; Rogers 52-35. Florence 0-6, 0-2: Johnson City 20-34; Bangs 0-55; Bruceville-Eddy 21-35; Goldthewaite 3-34; Buffalo 26-61; Clifton 3-41.
Harris Ratings: no line; Franklin is a prohibitive favorite
Et cetera: … Franklin is ranked seventh in Class 3A-II by Texas Football. ... Franklin’s Seth Spiller has 668 yards rushing (9 TDs) and Bryson Washington has 542 (5 TDs) and Malcolm Murphy 506 (6 TDs). Murphy has 9 receptions for 212 yards and Hayden Helton 7 for 212 with 4 TDs. Haze Tomascik has 82 tackles. … Florence’s Victor Bonilla has 515 yards passing with 3 TDs and Brenden Woljevach has 4287 yards rushing with 4 TDs.
13-3A-II: Lexington Eagles at Rogers Eagles, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Lexington 4-1, 1-1: West 25-14; Thrall 35-8; Rockdale 35-34; Franklin 14-49; Riesel 42-7. Rogers 2-5, 1-2: Academy 15-20; San Saba 21-24; Whitney 47-12; West 29-35; Buffalo 28-46; Clifton 42-7; Franklin 35-52
Harris Ratings: Lexington by 2
Et cetera: Rogers won last year 14-6, snapping a three-game winning streak by Lexington (67-14 in ’16 followed by 54-7 and 41-20). … Lexington is ranked eighth by Texas Football in Class 3A-II. ... Lexington junior Jarred Kerr has 723 yards (10.0) with 9 touchdowns. Sheldon Springer has 414 yards passing with 5 TDs. This is one of the Harris Ratings’ top 3A games in the state along with Shallowater-Denver City, Jim Ned-Wall, Pottsboro-Mineola and Yoakum-Columbus
1-2A-I: Centerville Tigers at Groveton Indians
Thus far: Centerville 5-2, 1-1: New Waverly 12-34; Corrigan-Camden 42-0; Thorndale 30-14; Palestine Westwood 36-10; Bremond 36-32; Leon 14-44; Alto 34-21. Groveton 2-5, 0-2: Lovelady 36-16; Trinity 21-20; Joaquin 0-41; Shelbyville 54-27; Garrison 14-60; Normangee 20-54; Grapeland 36-54
Radio: KIVY (92.7 FM).
Harris Ratings: Centerville by 14
Et cetera: Groveton won last year 54-7 and 36-30 two years ago. Centerville won in 2017 (41-40) and ’15 (35-21) and won in the 2013 playoffs (63-14). .. Centerville sophomore Paxton Hancock has 523 yards rushing and Brant Roberts has 776 yards passing with 9 touchdowns. Dillon Denman has 43 receptions for 629 yards with 8 TDs.
11-2A-I Normangee Panthers at Grapeland Sandies
Thus far: Normangee 6-0, 2-0: Bremond 29-14; Iola & Garrison, canceled; Chilton 48-15; Lovelady 50-12; New Waverly 40-24; Groveton 20-54; Leon 47-16. Grapeland 6-1, 2-0: Shelbyville 32-19; Elkhart 40-29; Cayuga 50-6; Kirbyville 18-61; Burkeville 49-9; Alto 50-28; Groveton 54-36
Harris Ratings: Normangee by 11
Et cetera: Normangee’s Mason Hardy has thrown for 1,508 yards with 18 TDs and no interceptions. He adds 440 yards rushing with 6 TDs. Jeremy Johnson has 503 yards rushing with 8 TDs. Izaha Jones has 30 receptions for 760 yards and 11 TDs. … Grapeland’s BJ Lamb has 765 yards passing with 9 TDs and 346 yards rushing with 5 TDs. Cadarian Wiley has 1,018 yards rushing (9.4 avg). with 15 TDs.
11-2A-I Leon Cougars at Alto Yellowjackets
Thus far: Leon 4-2, 1-1: Rosebud-Lott 49-34; Dawson 34-55; Somerville 30-29; Hamilton 40-22; Centerville 44-14; Normangee 16-47. Alto 0-6, 0-2: Troup 0-27; Timpson 6-40; Price Carlisle 0-12; Winona, canceled; San Augustine 20-48; Grapeland 20-48; Centerville 24-34.
Harris Ratings: Alto by 5
Radio: KMVL (100.5 FM).
Et cetera: Leon’s Jacob Robinson has thrown for 1,771 yards with 20 TDs and 2 interceptions. Tyson Cornett has 38 catches for 667 yards and 7 TDs. Tito Gonzalez has 34 receptions for 365 yards with 4 TDs. … Alto’s Will Dixon has 543 yards passing with a TD and 7 interceptions.
11-3A-I: Cameron Yoemen at Troy Trojans, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Cameron 4-2, 2-1: Mexia 21-16; Bellville 41-54; Franklin 37-8; Lexington, canceled; Caldwell 54-27; Rockdale 9-42; Academy 37-19. Troy 3-3, 1-1: Salado 27-46; Mexia 55-37; Waco Robinson 48-6; Franklin 27-42; Lorena 49-41; McGregor 58-57
Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)
Harris Ratings: Cameron by 4
Et cetera: Troy won last year 51-38. … Cameron’s Zane Zeinert has 1,076 yards passing with 13 TDs. Za’korien Spikes has 24 receptions for 480 yards and 7 TDs. … Troy’s Zach Hrbacek has 1,740 yards rushing (8.3) with 31 TDs.
11-3A-I: Caldwell Hornets at Academy Bumblebees, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Caldwell 2-4, 0-2: Snook 28-26; Hempstead 30-22; Lago Vista 0-20; Giddings 14-50; Cameron 27-54; Rockdale 26-55. Academy 5-2, 1-2: Rogers 20-15; Clifton 17-10; Groesbeck 45-0; Lago Vista 13-0; Lorena 27-41; McGregor 45-42; Cameron 19-37.
Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM)
Harris Ratings: Academy by 28
12-2A-I: Hearne Eagles at Thrall Tigers, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Hearne 5-0, 3-0: Trinity 27-14; Franklin canceled; New Waverly canceled; Holland 21-20; Rosebud-Lott 41-0; Bruceville-Eddy 56-7. Thrall 4-2, 2-0: Tomball Christian 8-26; Lexington 6-35; Snook 26-20; Johnson City 21-16; Somerville canceled; Rosebud-Lott 25-6; Bruceville-Eddy 15-13
Harris Ratings: Hearne by 27
Et cetera: Hearne won last year 48-25. … Hearne’s Michah Smith has 738 yards passing with 10 TDs and 274 yards rushing with 5 TDs. He also has 3 interceptions. Jabari Dunn has 21 receptions for 458 yards with 5 TDs. Steven Craft-Mitchell and Anthony Jackson each have 37 tackles. … Thrall’s Tyreke Irvin has 265 yards rushing with 4 TDs and Dallas Meiske has 251 yards with 3 TDs.
12-3A-II: Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs at Anderson-Shiro Owls
Thus far: C-C 1-5, 0-2: Crockett, 7-60; Centerville 0-42; Woodville 7-48; Elkhart 30-0; Hemphill 34-58; Kountze 9-13. Anderson-Shiro 3-4, 1-2: Brazos 21-15; Somerville 34-7; Blanco 9-34. Trinity 12-14; Warren 13-12; Newton 0-62. Hemphill 4-0, 2-0: Kirbyville & Buna, canceled; West Sabine 54-24; Huntington 36-34; Corrigan-Camden 58-34; Kountze 34-0; Hemphill 8-14
Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 6
Et cetera: Corrigan-Camden won last year 23-6.
13-2A-II: Granger Lions at Iola Bulldogs
Thus far: Granger 5-1, 3-0: Axtell 32-0; Rio Vista 14-35; Frost 39-13; Somerville 20-17; Bartlett 52-12; Milano 43-13Iola 3-2, 3-1: Riesel, canceled; Buffalo, canceled; Lovelady 12-28; Burton 18-7; Snook 14-42; Somerville 42-36; Bartlett 49-18.
Harris Ratings: Granger by 16
Et cetera: This is Iola’s Homecoming. … Granger won last year 34-6.
13-2A-II: Somerville Yeguas at Snook Bluejays
Thus far: Somerville 0-4, 0-2: Hull-Daisetta & Cushing, canceled; Anderson-Shiro 7-34; Leon 29-30; Granger 20-17; Milano postponed; Iola 36-42; Burton canceled. Snook 2-4, 2-1: Caldwell 26-28, Thorndale 0-6; Thrall 20-26; Milano 22-7; Iola 42-14; Burton 0-36.
Harris Ratings: Snook by 14
Et cetera: This is Snook’s Homecoming. … Snook won last year 30-6. … Somerville’s Jeremiah Teague has 510 yards rushing with 5 TDs. … Snook junior Garrett Lero has 655 yards passing and six touchdowns. Senior Deshun Hamilton has 22 receptions for 402 yards with five touchdowns.
Dime Box Longhorns (14-A-II) vs. Emery/Weiner JV, 6 p.m. Thursday, Helfman Field at Caress Stadium, Houston
Thus far: Dime Box 2-1: Prairie Lea 45-0; Ovilla Christian 13-58; McDade 53-6. Mount Carmel 0-1: Chester 0-45.
Calvert Trojans (13-A-II) at BVCHEA Mustangs (TAIAO South Division I), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Allen’s Baker Field
Thus far: Calvert 4-2: Gail Borden 42-62; Waco Parkview 46-0; Bastrop Tribe 32-28; Rankin 14-60; Coolidge 53-7. Allen 1-1: St. Joseph 44-48; Medina 53-8; Allen Academy 30-7BVCHEA 2-4: Bastrop Tribe 0-46; Fort Bend Chargers 36-61; Temple CenTex 58-30; Texas Christian 43-22; Fort Bend Chargers 0-52; Stephenville FAITH 42-70
sixmanfootball.com line: Calvert by 45
— ROBERT CESSNA
