BV Football Capsules - Oct. 14

NOTES — All games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, fans are urged to visit participating schools’ websites for the latest information regarding crowd sizes.

12-6A: Harker Heights Knights at Bryan Vikings, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Et cetera: Bryan coach Ross Rogers was Harker Heights’ first coach in 2000. The Killeen native led Harker Heights to the playoffs six of his seven years before retiring. Rogers was 52-27 at Harker Heights. He was the first Texas high school coach to win a district championship in the first year of a new school. Rogers, who was at A&M Consolidated from 1988-1999, came out of retirement to coach Bryan in 2012. … HH’s Shaun West has passed for 746 yards with 8 TDs.