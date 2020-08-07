BV Bombers will play Tulsa Drillers for TCL title at Travis Field on Saturday

The Brazos Valley Bombers will play the Tulsa Drillers for the Texas Collegiate League championship at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Travis Field.
The Drillers beat Amarillo Sod Squad 9-6 on Thursday night to win the best-of-3 North Division playoff series. Amarillo, the North regular-season champ, won the opener 4-3, but the Drillers won the next two games to allow the Bombers to host the title game.
The Bombers will be going for their second straight title and seventh in the last eight years.
The Drillers, who grabbed a 14-2 victory Wednesday night to even the series, used a three-run seventh in Game 3 to take a 9-4 lead. The Sod Squad scored back-to-back runs in the eighth on a bases-loaded single and a bases-loaded hit batsman, but Amarillo came up with an inning-ending double play.
Tulsa’s Clay Owens had two hits and drove in five runs. He hit a grand slam in the fourth inning. Alec Sanchez added two hits, including a three-run homer in the seventh.
The Bombers, who won the South Division, swept the San Antonio Flying Chanclas in their best-of-3 series.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!