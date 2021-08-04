BV Bombers' season ends with 4-2 loss to Flying Chanclas

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Flying Chanclas advanced to the Texas Collegiate League’s championship game with a 4-2 victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers on Wednesday night at St. Mary’s University.

The Bombers, two-time defending champs, took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, but San Antonio answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame. The Flying Chanclas added runs in the fourth and sixth innings to sweep the best-of-3 semifinal series.

San Antonio (31-7), which won the regular season, will play second-seeded Victoria (17-23-1) or third-seeded Acadiana (22-18) for the wooden-bat league title Saturday at San Antonio’s Nelson Wolff Stadium. Victoria tied the series against Acadiana with a 5-2 victory despite behind outhit 11-4. Acadiana had won the opener 15-8.

The fourth-seeded Bombers (23-21), bidding for their eighth title in the last nine seasons, could muster only five hits in their final game. Leadoff hitter Casey Sunseri had two hits while Shelby Becker, Dylan Rock and Zane Schmidt – the next three batters in the lineup – each had a hit. The rest of the lineup was 0 for 21. Texas A&M’s Rock and Schmidt both drove in a run.

The Flying Chanclas, who grabbed a 9-3 victory in the opener, had 10 hits. Rody Barker, Ryan Flores and Cole Modgling each had two hits.

Flying Chanclas’ ace Kolby Lunsford (7-1) gave San Antonio seven solid innings, striking out five with no walks.