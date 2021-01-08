Buzz Williams using numbers to help Aggie men's basketball team see path to winning

“Some of the things that we study, they’re top 30 or top 40 [nationally] in every single category we think is important to winning,” Williams said. “I think they are good enough to win the national championship.”

Math does not always figure as a fun appetizer to playing basketball, but Williams’ players have embraced the date, including first-year players like Hassan Diarra.

“He just wants the best for us and pushes us because he knows what we can reach and our potential,” Diarra said earlier in the season.

A&M now is focused on turning around a 1-2 conference record that includes two sloppy losses. Williams believes working the numbers can help his players learn how to produce better results.

“There are numbers that are more significant that just what’s in a box score, and I think it’s my responsibility, particularly with kids that you want to coach and develop over a four-year span of them, the earlier you can teach the why and they can understand the numbers behind it, the better,” Williams said.

NOTES — A&M did not hold a traditional practice Thursday, instead spending time as a team discussing the issues surrounding Wednesday’s invasion of the U.S. Capitol. “I don’t know if it was the right thing to do as a coach, but in my heart I thought it was the right thing to do as a human being,” Williams said. “I think the emotion of all that happened in D.C. and the things that have transpired in our country over the last seven months and how it impacts our players hearts and lives and families, I think that was the priority, even more so than the bad loss at South Carolina and, in my opinion, the best team we will have played thus far tomorrow afternoon.” ... Saturday’s matchup will be the 100th the Aggies have played against a team ranked in the AP top 10. A&M’s last win in that series came on Feb. 7, 2018, when the Aggies defeated No. 8 Auburn.