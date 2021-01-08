Buzz Williams using numbers to help Aggie men's basketball team see path to winning

Texas A&M head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams took time during a Zoom press conference to hold up a spreadsheet that tracked all of the Aggies’ “whiteboard stats” from their 78-54 loss at South Carolina on Wednesday.
Across the page, cell after cell was shaded red.
“Where it’s red in those first four [columns], that meant it was never a game at South Carolina,” Williams said.
Success comes down to Williams’ formula that includes nine “whiteboard stats” — numbers every coach and player in the program follow. Balancing that equation will be key when A&M welcomes No. 9 Tennessee to Reed Arena at 1 p.m. Saturday.
From a young age, Williams said he learned to look at life through numbers because of his father, who had a knack for math. Now he uses numbers to provide quantitative data in teaching what amounts to a 400-level basketball class to a new generation of college athletes.
“Numbers are good for kids of this generation, because I think you can use numbers to teach,” Williams said. “Sometimes when you just holler and scream and say run through the brick wall, that doesn’t work anymore. That doesn’t mean that it’s good. That doesn’t mean that it’s bad. But I think when you can teach the why of something, you always have more ownership.”
Williams calls his key statistics whiteboard stats because of the large white grease board he first used to publicize the numbers to his players at New Orleans. Now as technology has advanced, he uses multicolored printouts to show categories A&M (6-3, 1-2) won shaded in green, break-even stats in yellow and losses in red. Players learn how each statistic is computed and even get video replays of what each stat represents.
Throughout the season, team meetings can resemble math classes with each player writing down the whiteboard stats and doing season averages on their own. In the days leading up to a game, Williams walks his players through the numbers from the previous game then looks ahead to their next opponent, pulling up the whiteboard stats from the previous season against that team.
Last season, the Aggies beat Tennessee 63-58 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Commonly accessible stats show the Aggies only shot 30% from the field but managed to make 22 of 29 free throws, which aided in the win.
“It tells the story,” Williams said of the whiteboard stats. “It explains why we were able to win at Tennessee, while only shooting 30% and why we were just completely manhandled at South Carolina. Also, why was it only a two-possession game at halftime and why did you lose by 18 in the second half?”
Just like restaurants protect their secret sauce recipes, Williams declined Friday to share all of the whiteboard stat categories, saying with a grin that they are “proprietary.”
Some of the data relies on three main “special teams” categories: free-throw percentage, scoring on in-bound plays and scoring on the two possessions that follow a pause in play (Williams calls them ATO plays). In men’s college basketball, the pauses include the start to each half, four media timeouts per half and the four timeouts each team has per half. In conference play last season, almost 20% of A&M’s possessions came after a pause, Williams said.
“If you only track that down and back, typically that’s the story of the game,” he said. “Of the special teams — ATO, [in-bound plays] and free-throw made vs. free-throw attempts — if you win all three of those categories, you’re going to win 70% of your games.”
Beyond “special teams” numbers, some of the other stats include touches in the paint for both teams. Both of those categories were red in the Aggies loss to South Carolina.
“Relative to how we’re wired and how we teach and how we’re coaching, you have no chance there,” said Williams, whose “cover two” defense is predicated on pressuring opponents high and limiting their paint touches. “You’re not going to win that game.”
According to the stats, Tennessee (8-1, 2-1) will be the best team A&M has faced this season. Even traditional stats suggest as much — the Volunteers rank first in the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.51), scoring defense (57.1), scoring margin (20.7) and turnover margin (7.8) to name a few.
“Some of the things that we study, they’re top 30 or top 40 [nationally] in every single category we think is important to winning,” Williams said. “I think they are good enough to win the national championship.”
Math does not always figure as a fun appetizer to playing basketball, but Williams’ players have embraced the date, including first-year players like Hassan Diarra.
“He just wants the best for us and pushes us because he knows what we can reach and our potential,” Diarra said earlier in the season.
A&M now is focused on turning around a 1-2 conference record that includes two sloppy losses. Williams believes working the numbers can help his players learn how to produce better results.
“There are numbers that are more significant that just what’s in a box score, and I think it’s my responsibility, particularly with kids that you want to coach and develop over a four-year span of them, the earlier you can teach the why and they can understand the numbers behind it, the better,” Williams said.
NOTES — A&M did not hold a traditional practice Thursday, instead spending time as a team discussing the issues surrounding Wednesday’s invasion of the U.S. Capitol. “I don’t know if it was the right thing to do as a coach, but in my heart I thought it was the right thing to do as a human being,” Williams said. “I think the emotion of all that happened in D.C. and the things that have transpired in our country over the last seven months and how it impacts our players hearts and lives and families, I think that was the priority, even more so than the bad loss at South Carolina and, in my opinion, the best team we will have played thus far tomorrow afternoon.” ... Saturday’s matchup will be the 100th the Aggies have played against a team ranked in the AP top 10. A&M’s last win in that series came on Feb. 7, 2018, when the Aggies defeated No. 8 Auburn.