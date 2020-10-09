Burton-Somerville game postponed because of COVID-19

The Burton-Somerville District 13-2A Division II football game tonight in Somerville has been postponed because of COVID-19, said Burton ISD on its website.
Burton said the game was canceled “after consultation among administration and local heath officials and in accordance with health and safety protocols of the Centers for Disease Control.”
Burton said it would nor further comment on the issue, citing confidentiality.
“I know there are many questions right now on what will happen next,” Somerville ISD said on its website. “Our district has built in dates for make-up games and has a plan. However, at this time we are waiting to have a district-wide meeting including all football programs before we can answer the questions on when the games will be played because it affects all teams. As soon as we know for sure, we will let everyone know. As of right now, we will be playing Snook as scheduled on Oct. 16th at Snook. Thank you for your understanding and support of our football program.”
The game was the second in the Brazos Valley canceled this week. Bremond’s 10-2A Division II district opener at Mart was postponed until Nov. 6 because Bremond had a few positive COVID cases.
College Station v Rudder
College Station v Rudder
College Station v Rudder
College Station v Rudder
College Station v Rudder
College Station v Rudder
College Station v Rudder
College Station v Rudder
College Station v Rudder
College Station v Rudder
College Station v Rudder
College Station v Rudder
College Station v Rudder
College Station v Rudder
College Station v Rudder
College Station v Rudder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!