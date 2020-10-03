 Skip to main content
Burton 36, Snook 0
Burton 36, Snook 0

BURTON — Burton’s Cooper Lucherk rushed for 187 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Panthers rolled to a 36-0 District 13-2A Division II victory over the Snook Bluejays on Friday night.

Lucherk scored on runs of 1, 4 and 54 yards as the Panthers scored 24 points in the first quarter and cruised to their first victory of the season. Lucherk added a pair of two-point conversions in the quick start as Burton (1-5, 1-1) scored more points than it had in any previous game.

Lucherk, who had 22 carries, scored on a 5-yard run to make it 30-0.

The Panthers had 317 yards rushing as Pierson Spies added 54 yards on 19 carries. Burton threw one pass, a 44-yard reception by Lane Baker from Vicente Veliz.

Burton was coming off a 65-7 loss to at Ganado, a game that was scheduled for Burton but was moved because its field was too wet.

Snook (2-4, 2-1) could muster only 151 yards of offense. The Bluejays, who had outscored Milano and Iola 56-21 in back-to-back league victories, completed only 5 of 21 passes for 48 yards.

Burton forced five turnovers, including interceptions by David DeLeon, Tanner Gore and Carson Lauter.

