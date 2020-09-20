Building on experience: Mond aims to take a big step forward in his fourth year at QB

Should Mond reach 7,742 yards, he would pass Manuel for the most passing yards out of the five.

“He’s really taking some great steps,” Fisher said. “Hopefully, it will show on the field — his leadership, his execution, his comfort level with what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. And the guys around him are exciting, which is really helping too.

“Having Kellen there has been huge and I think he’s doing a tremendous, tremendous job right now,” he continued.

With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling spring practice and minimizing workouts throughout the summer, on-field work has been hard to come by. Mond said the factor that will separate his game this season from the previous three lies above his shoulders.

“Where I’m at mentally, I don’t think I’ve been at this mind stage in a really long time,” Mond said. “I think this team is kind of feeding off my mentality right now and I think we’re in a really good state.”

To wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, Mond’s roommate who opted out of the 2020 season on Sept. 13, Mond has come into his own in preparation for his senior campaign.

“This offseason for Kellen has been a big step in his growth,” Ausbon said. “Kellen is 20, just turned 21. He’s growing up and you’re seeing him really become a man. He had to come in here freshman year and play his first year. What people saw this offseason and what I saw this offseason was him just finding out more and more who he was and what he wanted to stand for. And it’s having a direct translation onto the field.”

