Building on experience: Kellen Mond aims to take a big step forward in his fourth year at QB

It’s been 10 years since a fourth-year starting quarterback has taken the field for Texas A&M.
Jerrod Johnson was in that position in 2010, his fourth year in Aggieland, third as a starter. While he played in seven games that season, his fewest since his freshman year, he managed to claim A&M’s career records in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions.
For the first time since joining the SEC, A&M will have a returning senior starter under center in Kellen Mond. As would be expected for someone with Mond’s tenure, he has a chance to leave Aggieland with most of Johnson’s quarterbacking records.
“He’s having an outstanding camp right now, and having a four-year starter, who knows how you think and what you want — now he’s finishing a lot of my sentences and the things we want,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said.
The 2020 season marks Mond’s third under Fisher and third as A&M’s outright starter. Mond saw action in 11 games his freshman year, battling with Nick Starkel, who suffered an ankle injury during the first game. Under Fisher’s tutelage the past two seasons, Mond has thrown for 6,004 yards and 44 touchdowns, while completing 496 of 834 passes.
Continuity should play a role in taking his individual play up a notch for his senior season, Mond said.
“Last year, you can look at maybe one play from each game and some plays more in certain games, where certain throws are not very accurate, because I didn’t really trust the receiver,” Mond said. “I didn’t trust myself on making the throw.”
Should he see action in all 10 regular season games in this shortened season, Mond will have played 47 games. Corey Pullig played in 44 from 1992 to 1995, according to Texas A&M Athletics.
With 7,379 career passing yards, Mond sits 632 behind Johnson’s school career record. He would also pass Johnny Manziel’s 7,820 mark en route to that record.
With 16 touchdowns, Mond would claim the school passing touchdown record, held by Johnson, and he needs 48 completions to break Johnson’s record career mark.
All are milestones his teammates want to see him achieve.
“I feel like that’s very important,” A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green said. “As an offensive line, we need to protect him so he can throw the ball and get those yards. For him to even be in that run, it’s motivating us to push more so we can be a part of that legacy with him.”
Mond has also been in the spotlight for another reason this summer, becoming involved in the discussion about changing the university’s legacy when it comes to diversity and inclusion. After months as an outspoken activist against racial injustices occurring around the country, Mond participated in a march against the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue on campus.
Ross was a Confederate general and a Texas governor who is credited for saving a financially unstable A&M in the late 1800s. To those protesting for the removal of the statue, Ross represents slavery and the killing of Native Americans while he served as a Texas Ranger.
“I’m a Black man,” Mond said during the protest earlier this summer. “I’m a human before I’m a football player. I want to express myself and help this university be the best university and the most inclusive university.”
As a result of his activism, Mond was named to A&M President Michael K. Young’s committee on diversity, equity and inclusion, which will spend the fall examining the university’s commitment to those efforts.
“It was truly a blessing to be appointed to that,” Mond said. “Even with my conversations with President Young before that, I think we had great conversations. With him, I think he understands that certain changes need to be made within the university. He knows that he wants what’s best for the whole student body and not just myself.”
Mond’s longevity has played a role in his on-field leadership. In 20 years as a Power Five offensive coordinator or head coach, Jimbo Fisher had four starting quarterbacks that stayed with the program for four years: Marcus Randall, Christian Ponder, E.J. Manuel and Drew Weatherford. All but Weatherford played in the NFL.
Should Mond reach 7,742 yards, he would pass Manuel for the most passing yards out of the five.
“He’s really taking some great steps,” Fisher said. “Hopefully, it will show on the field — his leadership, his execution, his comfort level with what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. And the guys around him are exciting, which is really helping too.
“Having Kellen there has been huge and I think he’s doing a tremendous, tremendous job right now,” he continued.
With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling spring practice and minimizing workouts throughout the summer, on-field work has been hard to come by. Mond said the factor that will separate his game this season from the previous three lies above his shoulders.
“Where I’m at mentally, I don’t think I’ve been at this mind stage in a really long time,” Mond said. “I think this team is kind of feeding off my mentality right now and I think we’re in a really good state.”
To wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, Mond’s roommate who opted out of the 2020 season on Sept. 13, Mond has come into his own in preparation for his senior campaign.
“This offseason for Kellen has been a big step in his growth,” Ausbon said. “Kellen is 20, just turned 21. He’s growing up and you’re seeing him really become a man. He had to come in here freshman year and play his first year. What people saw this offseason and what I saw this offseason was him just finding out more and more who he was and what he wanted to stand for. And it’s having a direct translation onto the field.”
