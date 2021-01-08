Buddy Johnson declares for NFL draft after helping lead Texas A&M defense

Johnson could have returned for a fifth season by taking advantage of the NCAA’s ruling that this season did not count toward a player’s eligibility. Johnson is the team’s fourth senior to declare for the NFL draft, joining Mond, offensive left tackle Dan Moore Jr., center Ryan McCollum and right guard Jared Hocker. Peevy and wide receiver Camron Buckley are the only A&M seniors thus far to take advantage of the extra year. Buckley missed this season with an injury and could have sought a medical redshirt. Key A&M seniors yet to announce their intentions include cornerback Myles Jones and Clemons.

NOTES — A&M sophomore offensive guard Kenyon Green was named a consensus All-American by the NCAA on Friday. He was among nine SEC players to earn the status, including a league-best six from Alabama. A player has to be named a first-team All-American by at least three of the five selectors the NCAA recognizes to be a consensus All-American, but it’s possible a player still can be a consensus All-American without making three teams if there’s not enough players to fill the consensus team, which was the case with Green. He was named a second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association on Friday. He also was a second-team pick by the Associated Press along with being a first-teamer by the Football Writers Association of America and the Sporting News. ... Green is A&M’s 55th consensus All-American. The last two were tight end Jace Sternberger and punter Braden Mann in 2018. Mann was a unanimous selection. ... Alabama’s consensus All-Americans this season include center Landon Dickerson, running back Najee Harris, quarterback Mac Jones, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and cornerback Patrick Surtain. Alabama held the previous SEC record with five consensus All-Americans in 2009 and 2018. Harris, Leatherwood, Dickerson and Surtain were unanimous selections. Jones was denied unanimous status because the FWAA named Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence its first-team quarterback. ... Northwestern linebacker Brandon Joseph was the only freshman to make the NCAA’s consensus All-America team. Joseph played at College Station.