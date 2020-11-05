Bubba Carter brings physicality to College Station’s defense at linebacker

Carter’s tenacity earned him the nickname Fearless from his coaches. Carter said he’s not sure where his fearlessness comes from, but it’s something he tries to teach his younger teammates when he can.

“I teach everyone how to be aggressive,” Carter said. “I’m just like ‘y’all need to get more mean, y’all need to get mad at them.’”

Carter said learning from former College Station standouts like Zach Sacky, Garrett Draper and Traevon Thompson helped him grow as a young player. And now as a leader himself, Carter’s physicality seems to be rubbing off on the Cougars, who are holding offenses to 236.8 total yards this season and have forced four interceptions and four fumbles.

Locklear said Carter is often a topic of conversation when the team goes through film each week. It’s especially important for players to watch Carter get out of bad situations or binds, Locklear said.

“Anytime we’re in there watching film, that’s something that a lot of them notice, the way he attacks the offensive lineman and he goes in and makes very violent collisions and just the way that he runs. It’s a quality that’s easy to notice and one that we’re quick to point out as coaches, simply because defense is all about effort.”