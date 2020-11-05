Bubba Carter brings physicality to College Station’s defense at linebacker

Bubba Carter’s number 12 jersey isn’t hard to find on Friday nights when College Station is playing.
Carter is either making key tackles or pressuring quarterbacks and receivers to disrupt plays.
The senior linebacker has been a staple for the Cougars defense and has moved around from special teams to running back to an inside linebacker in his three years on varsity.
“He’s just kind of taken that position and made it his,” defensive coordinator Chance Locklear said.
Carter had seven tackles and two quarterback pressures in College Station’s near shutout of New Caney two weeks ago on the road. In just five games he’s racked up 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and four quarterback pressures. In the Cougars’ 2019 campaign, Carter had 120 tackles and made second team All-District.
Carter and Locklear both credit his success on the field to the effort he puts in each week.
“He personifies effort when he’s out there [on the field],” Locklear said. “He never gives up on a play. He may be the blitzer and the quarterback may throw the ball off and it’s not unusual to actually see him running down the field and making the tackle on the receiver that caught the ball. Or to see him where he gets caught with the offensive lineman then gets out of it, runs down the line and makes tackles just based solely on the effort that he gives.”
Carter’s tenacity earned him the nickname Fearless from his coaches. Carter said he’s not sure where his fearlessness comes from, but it’s something he tries to teach his younger teammates when he can.
“I teach everyone how to be aggressive,” Carter said. “I’m just like ‘y’all need to get more mean, y’all need to get mad at them.’”
Carter said learning from former College Station standouts like Zach Sacky, Garrett Draper and Traevon Thompson helped him grow as a young player. And now as a leader himself, Carter’s physicality seems to be rubbing off on the Cougars, who are holding offenses to 236.8 total yards this season and have forced four interceptions and four fumbles.
Locklear said Carter is often a topic of conversation when the team goes through film each week. It’s especially important for players to watch Carter get out of bad situations or binds, Locklear said.
“Anytime we’re in there watching film, that’s something that a lot of them notice, the way he attacks the offensive lineman and he goes in and makes very violent collisions and just the way that he runs. It’s a quality that’s easy to notice and one that we’re quick to point out as coaches, simply because defense is all about effort.”
Carter tries to lead by example rather than be vocal and he rarely celebrates a big play. But Carter said something switches in him when he puts on the pads every Friday and his shyness goes away.
Like most football players, Carter’s mind is going a mile a minute right before a snap. Carter said he’s thinking about his guards, how the receivers are lined up and what the quarterback is doing just to starters. But the real work starts after the snap, and that’s when Carter switches the flip.
“I just turn something on in me that wants to get mad at them and just go hit them. I don’t know how to explain it,” Carter said. “It’s just during the games [too], I don’t want to hurt anyone in practice.”
“The aggressiveness just comes out of me. I always want to be better than the person I’m going against.”
College Station (4-1, 2-1) will host Lufkin (3-3, 2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium.
The Cougars are coming off a bye week after their 49-7 victory over New Caney.
College Station has lost to the Panthers two years in a row, most recently in a 31-21 loss on the road last year. But Carter said the Cougars are prepared and the defense will continue being physical to help snap the losing streak on Friday night.
“Our defense does good together,” Carter said. “We all communicate well and we’re all friends with each other. We all work good together. We’re all pretty close.”
