Bryan's Taler Thornton helps Lady Vikings close out win over Copperas Cove

With Copperas Cove having erased all but three points of a 14-point Bryan lead, freshman Taler Thornton scored twice in a 22-second span in the final minute to give the Lady Vikings a 55-48 victory over the Lady Dawgs on Friday in District 12-6A girls basketball action at Viking Gym.

Bryan head coach Chris Jones called a late timeout, and when the Lady Vikings returned to the floor, they spread out and got the ball near the 3-point line to Thornton, who turned on her defender and drove to the basket for only the third fourth-quarter basket for Bryan (6-5, 3-3).

“The sideline play was a good play,” Jones said. “The inbounder made a good read, and it was a good possession for us. Then we were able to get it back on defense, which is what we want to do, be more aggressive defensively and try and get some easy ones. There are multiple options on the play, and that just happened to be the one that came open first.”

On Copperas Cove’s next possession, Bryan junior ZaVianna Williams rebounded a missed shot and got the ball to Thornton, who raced down court in front of the pack to score the final two of her game-high 27 points.