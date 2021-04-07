Bryan's Symoria Adkins has breakthrough performance at District 12-6A meet

“When I finally got a 14 in [the 100 hurdles], I realized it was going to be a good year,” Adkins said.

Adkins has the potential in college to be a pentathlete or heptathlete, Pittman said. She hasn’t competed in a throwing event in high school but told her coach she’s confident she could throw the javelin.

“She can do anything she wants to,” Pittman said. “I think she’s that special.”

Adkins’ dream college is Oregon followed by LSU and Texas A&M, but at this point she’d rather get away from home. No one is recruiting her yet, but she’s not concerned.

“Time’s going to come,” Adkins said.

Adkins follows several hurdlers including Olympian Sydney McLaughlin, who competed at Kentucky, and LSU senior Tonea Marshall, a five-time All-American who ran the third-fastest 60 hurdle time in NCAA history.

“She ran 12.66 in the 100 hurdles,” Adkins said. “That’s fast. I like to watch her.”

Adkins said she needs to improve at attacking the hurdles and continue to work on conditioning.