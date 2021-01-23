Bryan's Emeyda Cruz scores four goals in 5-1 win over Harker Heights

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cruz got her fourth goal in the second half when she dribbled from midfield into the box and ripped a shot at Elison, who saved it. Cruz’s followup shot banked off the post and rolled into the net for a 5-1 lead.

“I just took my time and settled the ball like Gibson said,” Cruz said of the fourth goal, which she also called her favorite of the night. “Just stayed calm. That’s what I did.”

It was her first four-goal game of the season after tallying a six-goal game last season.

In the middle of Cruz’s offensive explosion, Bryan senior Halee Hernandez ripped a shot into the top right corner in the 35th minute. And Lady Knight striker Aricela Ruiz netted the lone goal for Harker Heights (4-6-2, 0-2) on a low roller that snuck past Lady Viking goalkeeper Ally Surley with 10 minutes to play in the first half.

Surley made five saves on six Harker Heights shots. Backup Ashley Jarratt faced two shots and stopped both in the second half.

Bryan ripped 14 shots on goal, 10 of which by Cruz. Elison made nine saves.