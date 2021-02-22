Bryan's boys basketball team changes bi-district playoff location

The Class 6A bi-district boys basketball playoff game between Bryan and Duncanville will be 6:30 p.m. Monday at Buffalo. It had been scheduled for Mexia, which is having utility issues.
