 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan's boys basketball team changes bi-district playoff location
0 comments

Bryan's boys basketball team changes bi-district playoff location

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Class 6A bi-district boys basketball playoff game between Bryan and Duncanville will be 6:30 p.m. Monday at Buffalo. It had been scheduled for Mexia, which is having utility issues.

logo bryan.tif
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert