Bryan volleyball team wins two matches
Bryan volleyball team wins two matches

WALLER — The Bryan volleyball team beat Waller 20-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16 and Montgomery 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 25-9 on Tuesday.

Bryan swept its subvarsity matches with the Lady Viking JV beating Waller 25-19, 25-13 and Montgomery 25-20, 25-21 and the freshmen beating Waller 25-4, 25-11 and Montgomery 25-15, 25-23. 

