Bryan volleyball team sweeps Killeen
The Bryan volleyball team beat Killeen 25-12, 25-11, 25-9 on Friday in District 12-6A play at Viking Gym. Bryan won the JV match 25-15, 25-14 and the freshman A match 25-5, 25-6.

