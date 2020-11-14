Bryan volleyball team sweeps Killeen

The Bryan volleyball team beat Killeen 25-12, 25-11, 25-9 on Friday in District 12-6A play at Viking Gym. Bryan won the JV match 25-15, 25-14 and the freshman A match 25-5, 25-6.
