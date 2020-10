Bryan volleyball team postpones matches until Oct. 27

Bryan’s District 12-6A volleyball match with Killeen Shoemaker on Tuesday was postponed because of COVID-19, athletics director Janice Williamson said.

“Due to positive tests and close contacts, Bryan varsity volleyball games have been postponed until Oct. 27,” Williamson said, adding that the players are being quarantined.

Bryan was scheduled to play Harker Heights (Friday), Killeen Ellison (Oct. 20), Temple (Oct. 23) and Copperas Cove (Oct. 27). Williamson said the matches will be made up.

It’s the second time this year the Bryan volleyball program has dealt with COVID-19. The Lady Vikings suspended summer strength and conditioning drills for two weeks after a player tested positive in early August. The program was able to start fall practice as scheduled on Sept. 7 and played its first game Sept. 15.

Bryan is 5-7 overall with a 2-2 district record and is tied with Copperas Cove and Ellison for fourth place behind tri-leaders Belton, Harker Heights and Shoemaker, which are all 3-1.

The Bryan football team, which had to cancel its last two games because of COVID-19, will play Harker Heights on Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium in only its second game of the season.