Bryan volleyball team halts summer workouts after player tests positive for COVID-19

The Bryan High varsity volleyball team has suspended summer strength and conditioning drills for two weeks after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.
Bryan ISD athletic director Janice Williamson confirmed volleyball team activity was halted Tuesday.
“We just thought it would be safest for us to take a two-week break before the season actually begins and before school begins in order to protect everyone,” Williamson said.
Bryan High School advised the parents of those players who had been in close proximity of the player who tested positive to be quarantined for two weeks.
“It’s a very clear-cut protocol, and we just make sure we follow it,” Williamson said. “We’ve been fortunate with no student-to-student transmissions.”
Bryan students will start school Aug. 20. Volleyball practice will start Sept. 7 with games to start a week later.
The volleyball player will have to be cleared by a physician before returning to practice. The UIL medical advisory committee unanimously passed that rule Friday morning in an emergency meeting with the regular season set to start for volleyball in Classes 1A-4A on Monday.
The UIL halted all sports on March 16, canceling all spring activities and state championships. The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) and Southwest Prepratory Conference (SPC) followed suit.
The UIL allowed schools to begin limited summer strength and conditioning drills June 8. On July 1, the UIL recommended its schools consider closing summer strength and conditioning workouts and sport-specific sessions from July 3 through July 12, a measure which Bryan-College Station’s high schools adopted.
Positive COVID-19 tests have been prevalent during strength and conditioning workouts in many parts of the state. Athens, Brady, Dayton, Marshall, Price Carlisle, Longview Spring Hill, Marble Falls, Stanton, Taft and Van were just some of the schools to halt participation.
During the pandemic, the UIL has instituted numerous safety guidelines and a risk mitigation plan for activities, which includes masks and face coverings outside the line of play, temperature checks, no shared food and water, social distancing, a maximum 50 percent capacity at stadiums and more stringent cleaning and sanitizing practices.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!