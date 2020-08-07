Bryan volleyball team halts summer workouts after player tests positive for COVID-19

The Bryan High varsity volleyball team has suspended summer strength and conditioning drills for two weeks after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bryan ISD athletic director Janice Williamson confirmed volleyball team activity was halted Tuesday.

“We just thought it would be safest for us to take a two-week break before the season actually begins and before school begins in order to protect everyone,” Williamson said.

Bryan High School advised the parents of those players who had been in close proximity of the player who tested positive to be quarantined for two weeks.

“It’s a very clear-cut protocol, and we just make sure we follow it,” Williamson said. “We’ve been fortunate with no student-to-student transmissions.”

Bryan students will start school Aug. 20. Volleyball practice will start Sept. 7 with games to start a week later.

The volleyball player will have to be cleared by a physician before returning to practice. The UIL medical advisory committee unanimously passed that rule Friday morning in an emergency meeting with the regular season set to start for volleyball in Classes 1A-4A on Monday.