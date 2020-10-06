 Skip to main content
Bryan volleyball team falls at Belton
BELTON — The Bryan volleyball team lost to Belton 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 on Tuesday in District 12-6A play.

Belton won the JV match 25-8, 24-26, 25-14. Bryan won the freshman A match 25-11, 25-14 and the freshman B match 25-23, 25-16.

