Bryan Vikings open District 12-6A with 28-21 win over Harker Heights

The Vikings (2-0, 1-0) ran out the clock for the victory over the Knights (2-2, 0-1), who are coming off a playoff berth last season.

“I already knew the play was coming, and when I saw that ball, I knew I had to grab it and get it out of his hands,” Kao said. “But that play is nothing to what this team did today. It was a great feeling.”

The final go-ahead touchdown was just as exciting for the Vikings. Junior Hunter Vivaldi got behind the Knights’ secondary and hauled in a 62-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Malcom Gooden on the first play after Harker Heights tied the game at 21.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was just time to call it, and I thought we might have it,” Rogers said.

Vivaldi finished with five catches for 102 yards.

The Vikings had a couple opportunities to put away the game on the possession before Vivaldi’s touchdown. The Knights scored on a fourth-and-3 with 3:53 on a swing pass from Shuan West to Marcus Maple before tying the game on a lob in the corner to La’Princeton Dixon for the two-point conversion.