Bryan Vikings leap over Killeen Kangaroos 45-27

“I saw my guy,” Johnson said. “He made the block, and I thought oh, yeah. I got to go get this with my family here, not disappoint them. Bryan High, we get a lot of doubt because last year we had a 2-8 record and this year is kind of like a bounce back year.”

The Vikings are closing on a playoff berth for the first time in four years with two district games remaining.

When Johnson crossed the goal line at the pylon with a defender hanging on, the Vikings celebrated as if they had made the playoffs.

“He is such a well-loved kid, because he works so hard every day,” Rogers said. “He brings it, and we had that ready to call. We called it at the right time and of course he showed his quickness. Great execution with [tackle Andrew] Buban out there in front of him.”

The Vikings scored touchdowns on their first two drives, taking nearly six minutes off the clock on each possession. Bryan drove 83 yards and 51 yards, both times in 12 plays.

The opening drive included a sliding catch by Kenny Collins for 30 yards and finished with a Du’wayne Paulhill 3-yard run.