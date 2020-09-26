Bryan Vikings get boost on offense from Malcolm Gooden in season-opening victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his first varsity game, sophomore quarterback Malcolm Gooden came in to spark the Bryan Vikings to a 31-20 opening-season victory over Waller at Merrill Green Stadium on Friday.

Gooden got plenty of help, including 110 yards rushing and a touchdown from junior tailback Tason Devault.

“A lot of guys after never playing on Friday night played tonight, and we’ve got some talent,” Bryan coach Ross Rogers said. “We’ll get better from this. It was a great comeback win.”

Gooden pushed his way over from the Bulldog 4-yard line to put the Vikings up 17-13 then watched as starting quarterback Nico Bulhof came in a couple of plays into a 12-play drive to put the Vikings up for good at 24-20 on a 2-yard run. Bulhof ran for 18 yards and completed both his passes on the drive after Gooden was sidelined with what appeared to be a cramp.

“We thought this would be an advantage, because we got two quarterbacks that can run the same offense,” Rogers said. “One can be at receiver, so that is a big advantage to have guys like that.”

Devault saved his best for near the end, breaking a couple of tackles and carrying a defender the last couple of yards on a 32-yard touchdown run that put the Vikings up 31-20.