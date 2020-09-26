Bryan Vikings get boost on offense from Malcolm Gooden in season-opening victory

In his first varsity game, sophomore quarterback Malcolm Gooden came in to spark the Bryan Vikings to a 31-20 opening-season victory over Waller at Merrill Green Stadium on Friday.
Gooden got plenty of help, including 110 yards rushing and a touchdown from junior tailback Tason Devault.
“A lot of guys after never playing on Friday night played tonight, and we’ve got some talent,” Bryan coach Ross Rogers said. “We’ll get better from this. It was a great comeback win.”
Gooden pushed his way over from the Bulldog 4-yard line to put the Vikings up 17-13 then watched as starting quarterback Nico Bulhof came in a couple of plays into a 12-play drive to put the Vikings up for good at 24-20 on a 2-yard run. Bulhof ran for 18 yards and completed both his passes on the drive after Gooden was sidelined with what appeared to be a cramp.
“We thought this would be an advantage, because we got two quarterbacks that can run the same offense,” Rogers said. “One can be at receiver, so that is a big advantage to have guys like that.”
Devault saved his best for near the end, breaking a couple of tackles and carrying a defender the last couple of yards on a 32-yard touchdown run that put the Vikings up 31-20.
Bryan’s defense took care of the rest, with Me’Kye Kao forcing a fumble that Du’wayne Paulhill recovered near the Viking goal line and intercepting a Caleb Godfrey pass near midfield on consecutive possessions.
Two possessions earlier, Andrew Ealoms intercepted a pass from Godfrey, who completed just 9 of 22 passes. Bryan’s Jon Tavion Workman, Jaylin Morris, Tanner Allen and Jayrin Jackson led a fierce pass rush that gave Godfrey and his offensive line trouble all night.
“We think that is the strength of our team because we have a number of kids who can play there, and we keep them fresh,” Rogers said. “We knew they’d do a good job.”
Gooden finished with 64 yards rushing on 13 carries and was 5-of-9 passing for 73 yards. Four of his completions went to junior Hunter Vivaldi for 67 yards, including a 20-yarder that gave the Viking their first first down at the 8:45 mark of the second quarter. Gooden’s other completion went to Bulhof.
Bulhof was also true with all four extra-point kicks and a 23-yard field goal.
“It’s been a long summer, lot of hard work put in,” Rogers said. “Both teams played hard, and I’m glad it came out our way. This is a great win.”
Bryan failed to move the sticks in the first quarter, going three-and-out on four possessions. It appeared like it would be five despite a quarterback change to Gooden, but Vivaldi made a sensational catch over the middle for 20 yards on a third-and-17.
“It was great execution,” Rogers said. “Hunter got in the right spot and got the first down and that was huge.”
A 9-yard run by sophomore Tate Schneringer and a 10-yarder by Paul set up a 22-yard run by Gooden on a rollout. Paul took it in from the 3 on the next play midway through the second quarter.
The Vikings settled for a field goal on their next possession. The Viking defense held the Bulldogs on downs and an 11-yard punt set up Bryan at the Waller 35. Devault got outside on an option play for 32 yards. One of four delay penalties in the half moved the ball back 5 yards, then the Vikings reached the 1 on runs by Devault and Paul. The Vikings appeared to want to go for it but decided on the field goal attempt, which Bulhof drilled from 23 yards.
Waller took the lead just before halftime with two big plays. Deyvion Crawford made a circus catch for 39 yards to set up a Lopez-Romero 33-yard field goal. Then Mason Stewart blocked a Bulhof punt, scooped it up at the Bryan 3 and ran it in for a touchdown and 13-10 lead seconds before halftime.
“I’m the special teams coach. My fault,” Rogers said. “But I like the way we responded.”
