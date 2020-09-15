 Skip to main content
Bryan tennis team wins district opener
Bryan tennis team wins district opener

The Bryan tennis team weathered a lightning delay and beat Killeen Shoemaker 19-0 in a District 12-6A opener Tuesday. The Vikings (2-0) will continue district play at Copperas Cove next Tuesday.

  

logo bryan.tif
