Bryan softball team's season ends with 5-4 loss to Rockwall in regional finals

“I told them to hold their heads high,” Luna said. “They certainly kept fighting. They fought, they fought, they believed in each other. It wasn’t our two nights. It was [Rockwall’s] time, but it doesn’t take away from the season we had.”

Leading the way for Bryan were twins Jessica Adams and catcher Jacque Adams who have signed with Louisiana-Lafayette. Jessica Adams (29-11) was the hard-luck loser for a second straight night.

“I pitched my game, it’s just that the ball went their way, with everything,” Adams said. “We couldn’t get the timely hit [and] they made the plays and we didn’t.”

She ended a record-setting season with 23 homers and 69 RBIs. Jacque Adams added 16 homers and 52 RBIs. The only other senior starter was Filburn who has signed with Schreiner University.

Jessica Adams said what she’ll remember most is the time in the dugout with her teammates and the great fan support, “just the atmosphere, everything.”

It was the best season for Luna, who replaced current Bryan ISD athletic director Janice Williamson as head coach in 2007.