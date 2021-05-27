Bryan softball team's season ends with 5-4 loss to Rockwall in regional finals

WEST — The magical run by the Bryan softball team had a painful ending, the kind it had dealt to others along the way.
Rockwall eked out a 5-4 victory as Zoe Quinn’s seventh-inning double broke a tie and gave the Lady Jackets a 5-4 victory and a sweep of the Class 6A Region II final series Thursday night at Trojan Field. Rockwall (31-7) advances to the state tournament for the first time, while Bryan ends its best season since 2003, which was the last time the Lady Vikings made the state tournament.
Quinn’s one-out hit came after a pair of Lady Jackets had walked.
Bryan (35-13) had a chance in the bottom of the seventh to tie or win as Kylie Hernandez walked and fellow junior Alexis Rodriguez was hit by pitch. But Rockwall pitcher Ainsley Pemberton retired the next two batters to give the Lady Jackets their first regional championship in four tries.
“Unfortunately, that’s what it comes down to; the ball just didn’t bounce our way and it bounced their way,” Bryan coach Enrique Luna said. “And congratulations to them, they did a great job. It’s just unfortunate we couldn’t get this victory tonight because we were right there, we were close.”
Bryan never led in the series, spotting Rockwall a 4-0 lead in both games. The Lady Vikings tied Thursday’s game in the fifth with Rodriguez’s third homer of the season, capping a frustrating uphill climb for Bryan.
Rockwall had a 4-3 lead after a wild, 29-minute first inning. Elizabeth Schaefer, who hit a grand slam over the 15-foot center-field fence in the first inning of Game 1’s 5-3 victory, hit a bases-clearing triple off it Thursday. She scored when the Lady Vikings threw the ball into their dugout. As was the case Wednesday, Bryan starting pitcher Jessica Adams retired the first two batters, but Roxy Thompson got a single, Ashley Minor walked on four pitches and Ava Wallace was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Schaefer who leads the team in RBIs with 47 despite batting sixth.
The Lady Vikings answered when Kaedyn Filburn got a hit with the bases loaded to score the first run and after the next batter struck out, sophomore Ariana Williams came through with a two-run single.
The Lady Vikings missed out on other opportunities to tie or take the lead.
Bryan ran itself out of a possible big inning in the second. Sophomore Makayla Marquez walked and stole second. Adams singled to left that was hit too hard to score Marquez, but she rounded third too wide and was retired in a rundown. In the third inning, Rodriguez singled and stole second, but Bryan bunted into an inning-ending double play. The Lady Vikings got a runner to second in the fourth, but Rockwall left fielder Quinn robbed Marquez of a hit.
Bryan stranded eight runners for a second straight night. Big hits and big plays had allowed it to win three straight three-game series against Garland Sachse, third-ranked Waco Midway and The Woodlands by winning five elimination games.
“I told them to hold their heads high,” Luna said. “They certainly kept fighting. They fought, they fought, they believed in each other. It wasn’t our two nights. It was [Rockwall’s] time, but it doesn’t take away from the season we had.”
Leading the way for Bryan were twins Jessica Adams and catcher Jacque Adams who have signed with Louisiana-Lafayette. Jessica Adams (29-11) was the hard-luck loser for a second straight night.
“I pitched my game, it’s just that the ball went their way, with everything,” Adams said. “We couldn’t get the timely hit [and] they made the plays and we didn’t.”
She ended a record-setting season with 23 homers and 69 RBIs. Jacque Adams added 16 homers and 52 RBIs. The only other senior starter was Filburn who has signed with Schreiner University.
Jessica Adams said what she’ll remember most is the time in the dugout with her teammates and the great fan support, “just the atmosphere, everything.”
It was the best season for Luna, who replaced current Bryan ISD athletic director Janice Williamson as head coach in 2007.
“The wins that we had, the records that we set, the run that we had and bringing the community together, and allowing our community to take some pride in something as simple as softball [was special],” Luna said. “We are certainly appreciative of everybody who jumped on our bandwagon.”
Rockwall ended Bryan’s season with Schaefer who accounted for eight of her team’s 10 runs in the series with two swings, and freshman right-hander Pemberton who matched Jessica Adams’ two complete games.
Pemberton (24-6) allowed six hits in the victory, striking out six. She walked seven and hit two batters.
“She’s been in that position frequently this year,” Rockwall coach Shadie Acosta said. “She’s thrown some of our toughest games. We’ve leaned primarily on her in our playoff run. This is not our first one-run game. She has kept a great amount of composure. She’s calm and cool, she really doesn’t act like a [freshman].”
Pemberton, who said she mostly threw just riseballs and curveballs, labored through 29 pitches in the first inning but needed to throw no more than 17 until the seventh when she threw 20.
Rockwall successfully intentionally walked Jessica Adams twice.
“No. 7 [Adams], she’s a beast,” Acosta said.
Jessica Adams gave up nine hits and struck out eight, including the last two with runners in scoring position. Rockwall worked her for seven walks, five of them on full-count pitches. The Lady Jackets had been 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position since the first inning until the double by No. 9 hitter Quinn.
“It was staying confident and trusting in each other,” Acosta said in what it took to beat Bryan. “Our pitcher always knew our defense had her back. Offensively, we just stayed after it, not giving up, because we’ve had different kids step up throughout our entire playoff run.”
Rockwall 5, Bryan 4
Rockwall 400 000 1 – 5 9 0
Bryan 300 010 0 – 4 6 1
Ainsley Pemberton and Ashley Monks. Jessica Adams and Jacque Adams.
W – Pemberton. L – Jessica Adams.
Leading hitters: Rockwall — Roxy Thompson 2-4; Ashley Minor 2-3; Elizabeth Schaefer 2-2, 3B, 3 RBIs, 2 BBs. BRYAN — Rodriguez 3-3, HR, RBI; Jessica Adams 1-2, 3 BBs; Ariana Williams 1-2, 2 RBIs, BB.