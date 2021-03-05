Bryan softball team wins two games at Salado/East View tournament

SALADO — The Bryan softball team shut out Troy 3-0 in six innings and beat Salado 11-6 on Friday at the Salado/Georgetown East View tournament.

Bryan’s Jessica Adams (6-3) earned the win in the circle against Troy, while Alexis Rodriguez and Kaedyn Filburn each had two hits.

Against Salado, Adams went 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, 3 RBIs and a walk. Filburn (2-1) earned the win in the circle, while Adams earned her first save of the season.

Bryan (8-4) will wrap up play at the tournament Saturday against Waco Connally at 5 p.m. and Georgetown East View at 7 p.m. at East View.

Bryan 3, Troy 0 (6 innings)

Bryan 200 001 — 3 9 1

Troy 000 000 — 0 2 4

W — Jessica Adams (6-3).

Leading hitters: BRYAN (7-4) — Alexis Rodriguez 2-3, 2 runs, steal, hit by pitch; Kaedyn Filburn 2-2, walk.

Bryan 11, Salado 6

Bryan 350 002 1 — 11 11 1

Salado 010 050 0 — 6 7 2

W — Filburn (2-1). S — Adams (1).

Leading hitters: BRYAN (8-4) — Adams 3-4, HR (5), 2 2Bs, 3 RBIs, walk; Kylie Hernandez 3-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, steal; Ailee Freeman 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs; Rodriguez 2-5, 2 runs, 2 steals.