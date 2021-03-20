Bryan softball team wins final two games at NFCA Classic

The Bryan softball team hit six homers over two victories Saturday, beating Incarnate Word 12-2 in six innings and The Woodlands 2-0 at the NFCA Classic at Veterans Park.

Jessica Adams and Jacque Adams each hit two homers in the run-rule victory over Incarnate Word with Kaedyn Filburn (6-2) earning the victory in the circle.

Kylie Hernandez and Alexis Rodriguez each hit solo homers against The Woodlands, and Jessica Adams (12-5) earned the victory.

Rodriguez also stole a base against Incarnate Word to reach 33 for the season, breaking the school record.

Bryan (18-7, 5-0) will return to District 12-6A play at Copperas Cove at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Bryan 12, Incarnate Word 2

Incarnate Word 000 020 — 2 6 1

Bryan 330 312 — 12 18 2

W — Kaedyn Filburn (6-2).

Leading hitters: BRYAN (17-7, 5-0) — Jessica Adams 3-4, 2 HRs (13), 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Kaedyn Filburn 3-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Makayla Marquez 3-3, run, 2 SBs; Jacque Adams 2-3, 2 HRs (12), 3 RBIs, 3 runs, HBP; Kylie Hernandez 2-4, run; Alexis Rodriguez 1-3, run, SB.