 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan softball team wins final two games at NFCA Classic
0 comments

Bryan softball team wins final two games at NFCA Classic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bryan softball team hit six homers over two victories Saturday, beating Incarnate Word 12-2 in six innings and The Woodlands 2-0 at the NFCA Classic at Veterans Park.

Jessica Adams and Jacque Adams each hit two homers in the run-rule victory over Incarnate Word with Kaedyn Filburn (6-2) earning the victory in the circle.

Kylie Hernandez and Alexis Rodriguez each hit solo homers against The Woodlands, and Jessica Adams (12-5) earned the victory.

Rodriguez also stole a base against Incarnate Word to reach 33 for the season, breaking the school record.

Bryan (18-7, 5-0) will return to District 12-6A play at Copperas Cove at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Bryan 12, Incarnate Word 2

Incarnate Word 000 020 — 2 6 1

Bryan 330 312 — 12 18 2

W — Kaedyn Filburn (6-2).

Leading hitters: BRYAN (17-7, 5-0) — Jessica Adams 3-4, 2 HRs (13), 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Kaedyn Filburn 3-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Makayla Marquez 3-3, run, 2 SBs; Jacque Adams 2-3, 2 HRs (12), 3 RBIs, 3 runs, HBP; Kylie Hernandez 2-4, run; Alexis Rodriguez 1-3, run, SB.

Bryan 2, The Woodlands 0

The Woodlands 000 000 0 — 0 6 0

Bryan 001 100 0 — 2 7 0

W — Jessica Adams (12-5).

Leading hitters: BRYAN (18-7, 5-0) — Hernandez 3-3, HR (4), RBI, run; Rodriguez 1-4, HR (1), RBI, run.

NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic

THURSDAY

Lamar 11, Robinson 5; A&M Consolidated 15, Mexia 4; Temple 13, Mexia 7 ; Incarnate Word 12, Temple 1; Deer Park 20, Cy-Fair 1; Foster 10, Bryan 4; Cy-Woods 19, Bryan 0; Lake Belton 5, Klein Cain 4; Barbers Hill 9, Langham Creek 0; Barbers Hill 9, Bridgeland 2; Brazoswood 12, Klein Cain 8; Brazoswood 7, Bridgeland 6; Waller 6, Foster 5; Robinson 13, Rudder 10; Rudder 19, Lamar 9; A&M Consolidated 3, Incarnate Word 2; Foster 14, Langham Creek 1; Waller 9, Cy-Woods 4; Cy-Fair 9, College Station 3; Lake Belton 9, Brazoswood 6; Deer Park 8, The Woodlands 1; The Woodlands 17, College Station 5

FRIDAY

Bryan 5, Klein 0; Bryan 10, Lamar 3; Bridgeland 19, Lamar 2; The Woodlands 9, Incarnate Word 7; The Woodlands 12, Langham Creek 8; Deer Park 4, Bridgeland 0; Deer Park 12, Langham Creek 5; Klein 14, Temple 1; Cy-Woods 15, Temple 0; Cy-Ranch 12, Klein Cain 4; Barbers Hill 4, Klein Cain 0; Barbers Hill 1, Cy-Ranch 0; Cy-Woods 13, Lake Belton 0; Lake Belton 4, Cy-Fair 3; Cy-Fair 8, Incarnate Word 3

SATURDAY

The Woodlands 11, Bridgeland 4; Bryan 12, Incarnate Word 2; Bryan 2, The Woodlands 0; Seven Lakes 14, Temple 6; Lamar 11, Mexia 1; Lake Belton 4, Bridgeland 3; Klein vs. Mexia; Lake Belton 11, Klein 3; Klein 13, Brazoswood 8; Willis 17, Temple 0; Willis 22, Lamar 2; Brazoswood 10, Incarnate Word 3; Barbers Hill 1, Seven Lakes 0; Barbers Hill 10, Cy Fair 0; Seven Lakes 8, Robinson 1; Deer Park 22, Willis 0; Cy Fair 19, Robinson 2; Deer Park vs. Cy Woods; Brazoswood vs. Cy Woods.

logo bryan.tif
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert