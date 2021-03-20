Bryan softball team wins final two games at NFCA Classic

The Bryan softball team hit six homers over two victories Saturday, beating Incarnate Word 12-2 in six innings and The Woodlands 2-0 at the NFCA Classic at Veterans Park.
Jessica Adams and Jacque Adams each hit two homers in the run-rule victory over Incarnate Word with Kaedyn Filburn (6-2) earning the victory in the circle.
Kylie Hernandez and Alexis Rodriguez each hit solo homers against The Woodlands, and Jessica Adams (12-5) earned the victory.
Rodriguez also stole a base against Incarnate Word to reach 33 for the season, breaking the school record.
Bryan (18-7, 5-0) will return to District 12-6A play at Copperas Cove at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Bryan 12, Incarnate Word 2
Incarnate Word 000 020 — 2 6 1
Bryan 330 312 — 12 18 2
W — Kaedyn Filburn (6-2).
Leading hitters: BRYAN (17-7, 5-0) — Jessica Adams 3-4, 2 HRs (13), 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Kaedyn Filburn 3-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Makayla Marquez 3-3, run, 2 SBs; Jacque Adams 2-3, 2 HRs (12), 3 RBIs, 3 runs, HBP; Kylie Hernandez 2-4, run; Alexis Rodriguez 1-3, run, SB.
Bryan 2, The Woodlands 0
The Woodlands 000 000 0 — 0 6 0
Bryan 001 100 0 — 2 7 0
W — Jessica Adams (12-5).
Leading hitters: BRYAN (18-7, 5-0) — Hernandez 3-3, HR (4), RBI, run; Rodriguez 1-4, HR (1), RBI, run.
NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic
THURSDAY
Lamar 11, Robinson 5; A&M Consolidated 15, Mexia 4; Temple 13, Mexia 7 ; Incarnate Word 12, Temple 1; Deer Park 20, Cy-Fair 1; Foster 10, Bryan 4; Cy-Woods 19, Bryan 0; Lake Belton 5, Klein Cain 4; Barbers Hill 9, Langham Creek 0; Barbers Hill 9, Bridgeland 2; Brazoswood 12, Klein Cain 8; Brazoswood 7, Bridgeland 6; Waller 6, Foster 5; Robinson 13, Rudder 10; Rudder 19, Lamar 9; A&M Consolidated 3, Incarnate Word 2; Foster 14, Langham Creek 1; Waller 9, Cy-Woods 4; Cy-Fair 9, College Station 3; Lake Belton 9, Brazoswood 6; Deer Park 8, The Woodlands 1; The Woodlands 17, College Station 5
FRIDAY
Bryan 5, Klein 0; Bryan 10, Lamar 3; Bridgeland 19, Lamar 2; The Woodlands 9, Incarnate Word 7; The Woodlands 12, Langham Creek 8; Deer Park 4, Bridgeland 0; Deer Park 12, Langham Creek 5; Klein 14, Temple 1; Cy-Woods 15, Temple 0; Cy-Ranch 12, Klein Cain 4; Barbers Hill 4, Klein Cain 0; Barbers Hill 1, Cy-Ranch 0; Cy-Woods 13, Lake Belton 0; Lake Belton 4, Cy-Fair 3; Cy-Fair 8, Incarnate Word 3
SATURDAY
The Woodlands 11, Bridgeland 4; Bryan 12, Incarnate Word 2; Bryan 2, The Woodlands 0; Seven Lakes 14, Temple 6; Lamar 11, Mexia 1; Lake Belton 4, Bridgeland 3; Klein vs. Mexia; Lake Belton 11, Klein 3; Klein 13, Brazoswood 8; Willis 17, Temple 0; Willis 22, Lamar 2; Brazoswood 10, Incarnate Word 3; Barbers Hill 1, Seven Lakes 0; Barbers Hill 10, Cy Fair 0; Seven Lakes 8, Robinson 1; Deer Park 22, Willis 0; Cy Fair 19, Robinson 2; Deer Park vs. Cy Woods; Brazoswood vs. Cy Woods.