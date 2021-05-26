Bryan softball team will face Rockwall in Class 6A Region II championship series

The Bryan Lady Vikings have become the “Cardiac Kids” of the Class 6A softball playoffs. Bryan has won three straight best-of-3 series to reach the Region II championship series against Rockwall.

Bryan (35-11), which was unranked entering the playoffs, bounced back from a 12-4 loss to Garland Sachse to win the next two games in the area series, rallying for three runs in the bottom of the sixth of the deciding game for a 5-4 victory. The Lady Vikings ousted third-ranked Waco Midway in the regional quarterfinals by holding on for a 3-1 victory in the rubber game as Jessica Adams hit a three-run home run and pitched out of numerous jams as the Pantherettes stranded two runners in each of the last three innings.

Bryan saved its best comeback for the regional semifinals against The Woodlands, which won the opener 15-5. The Lady Vikings, down to their last out in the second game, got a two-out walk by Adams and twin sister Jacque Adams followed with a walk-off, two-run homer for a 9-8 victory. Bryan in the rubber game scored three runs in the sixth for a 5-3 lead, then held on for a 5-4 victory, getting the last two outs with a runner at third base.

“We feel like we can [always] get the job done,” Bryan junior Alexis Rodriguez said.

