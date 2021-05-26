Bryan softball team will face Rockwall in Class 6A Region II championship series

The Bryan Lady Vikings have become the “Cardiac Kids” of the Class 6A softball playoffs. Bryan has won three straight best-of-3 series to reach the Region II championship series against Rockwall.
Bryan (35-11), which was unranked entering the playoffs, bounced back from a 12-4 loss to Garland Sachse to win the next two games in the area series, rallying for three runs in the bottom of the sixth of the deciding game for a 5-4 victory. The Lady Vikings ousted third-ranked Waco Midway in the regional quarterfinals by holding on for a 3-1 victory in the rubber game as Jessica Adams hit a three-run home run and pitched out of numerous jams as the Pantherettes stranded two runners in each of the last three innings.
Bryan saved its best comeback for the regional semifinals against The Woodlands, which won the opener 15-5. The Lady Vikings, down to their last out in the second game, got a two-out walk by Adams and twin sister Jacque Adams followed with a walk-off, two-run homer for a 9-8 victory. Bryan in the rubber game scored three runs in the sixth for a 5-3 lead, then held on for a 5-4 victory, getting the last two outs with a runner at third base.
“We feel like we can [always] get the job done,” Bryan junior Alexis Rodriguez said.
Bryan and Class 4A Argyle are the only teams left in the playoffs which have won a trio of three-game series. Rockwall (29-7) has proved its worth by leaning on offense to take back-to-back three-game series. The Lady Jackets beat Wylie 14-6 in the regional quarterfinal deciding game and then outslugged Cypress Bridgeland 11-7 on Saturday.
“They’re just a scrappy ballclub that gets after it,” Bryan coach Enrique Luna said. “They’re not flashy, but they are hard-working kids.”
Poor playing conditions for the Bridgeland-Rockwall game at Liberty Hill figured into the outcome, Luna said.
“They were able to handle the weather better than Bridgeland did,” Luna said. “It was miserable out there. I thought Bridgeland pressed a little bit.”
This will be the first meeting between the two. Bryan, which won state in 2002, is gunning for its fifth trip to the state tournament. Rockwall is looking for its first trip to Austin. This is the fourth time the Lady Jackets have reached the regional finals. The last time was in 2014 when it lost to The Woodlands. The others were in 2004 (Tomball) and ’05 (Garland).
NOTES — Game 1 will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at West with Game 2 at 6 p.m. Thursday at West. Game 3 will be at 6 p.m. at Midlothian, if needed. … Bryan is led by Jessica Adams and Jacque Adams, who have signed with Louisiana-Lafayette. Jessica is hitting .458 with 22 homers and 69 runs batted in. Jacque is batting .390 with 16 homers and 52 RBIs. Jessica is 29-9 in the circle with a 1.37 ERA. She has 326 strikeouts in 225 innings with 48 walks. Other leading hitters are Kylie Hernandez .366, 9 HRs, 39 RBIs; Rodriguez .362, 2 HRs, 20 RBIs, 45 SBs; Kaedyn Filburn .358, 28 RBIs; Ariana Williams .345, 8 RBIs; Makayla Marquez .343, 1 HR, 15 RBIs. … Rockwall (29-7) beat Cypress Bridgeland 11-7 in Game 3 of their regional semifinal series to advance. … The Region I final is Flower Mound (34-3-1) vs. Prosper (29-3-1). The Region III final is Clear Springs (30-0) vs. Deer Park (36-7). The Region IV final is Converse Judson (32-2) vs. Austin Bowie (29-10).