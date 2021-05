Bryan softball team to play Garland Sachse in best-of-3 area series

The Bryan Lady Viking softball team will play Garland Sachse in a Class 6A best-of-3 area series. Game 1 will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Davis Diamond. Game 2 will be at noon Saturday at Plano East with Game 3, if needed, to follow. Bryan (29-8) won 12-6A while Sachse (22-7-1) was co-champion in 9-6A with Wylie.

In Class 3A area action, Franklin will play West at Waco ISD. Game 1 will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday with Game 2 at 3 p.m. Saturday with Game 3, if needed, to follow.

In Class 2A area play, Bremond will play Centerville in Madisonville. Game 1 will be at 5 p.m. Saturday. Game 2 will be at 6 p.m. Monday with Game 3, if needed, to follow; and Leon will play Thrall in Mumford. Game 1 will be at 5 p.m. Saturday. Game 2 will be at 4 or 5 p.m. Monday with Game 3, if needed, to follow.