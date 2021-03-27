Bryan softball team stays perfect in district with win at Killeen Ellison

KILLEEN — Kaedyn Filburn went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, and Alexis Rodriguez had two hits, stole three bases and scored three runs to help the Bryan softball team race past Killeen Ellison 11-2 on Friday in District 12-6A action.

Jessica Adams (14-5) earned the win in the circle for Bryan (20-7, 7-0).

The Lady Vikings also won the JV game 20-2. Bryan’s Heather Ollinger earned the win in the circle, while Hannah Miller went 3 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs scored.

Bryan will host Harker Heights at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lady Viking Field.

Bryan 11, Killeen Ellison 2

Bryan 303 102 2 — 11 14 5

Ellison 000 001 1 — 2 2 1

W — Jessica Adams (14-5).

Leading hitters: BRYAN (20-7, 7-0) — Kaedyn Filburn 3-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, run, SB; Alexis Rodriguez 2-3, 3 runs, 3 SBs, HPB, walk; Ariana Williams 2-4, 2 RBIs, run.