Bryan softball team splits pair of games at Conroe Oak Ridge tournament

CONROE — The Bryan softball team shut out Lumberton 7-0 in four innings and lost to Spring 6-5 in three innings Friday at the Conroe Oak Ridge tournament.

Bryan’s Jacque Adams hit two home runs — her second and third of the season — and drove in three against Lumberton as the Lady Vikings (3-2) gave head coach Enrique Luna his 300th career victory.

Bryan will wrap up play at the tournament Saturday against No. 5 Humble Atascocita at 10 a.m. and Cy-Fair at 11:30 a.m.

Bryan 7, Lumberton 0 (4 innings)

Bryan 301 3 — 7 11 1

Lumberton 000 0 — 0 3 0

W — Jessica Adams (3-1).

Leading hitters: BRYAN — Alexis Rodriguez 3-3, 2 doubles, RBI, 2 runs, 2 steals; Jacque Adams 2-3, 2 home runs (3), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Ailee Freeman 2-2, triple, run, walk, steal.

Spring 6, Bryan 5 (3 innings)

Bryan 203 — 5 7 1

Spring 024 — 6 5 1

Leading hitters: BRYAN (3-2) — Jessica Adams 2-2, 3 runs; Kylie Hernandez 2-2, 2 RBIs, run; Maci Ramirez 1-2, 2 RBIs, steal.