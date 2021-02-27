 Skip to main content
Bryan softball team splits pair of games at Conroe Oak Ridge tournament
Bryan softball team splits pair of games at Conroe Oak Ridge tournament

bryan softball team
Special to The Eagle

CONROE — The Bryan softball team shut out Lumberton 7-0 in four innings and lost to Spring 6-5 in three innings Friday at the Conroe Oak Ridge tournament.

Bryan’s Jacque Adams hit two home runs — her second and third of the season — and drove in three against Lumberton as the Lady Vikings (3-2) gave head coach Enrique Luna his 300th career victory.

Bryan will wrap up play at the tournament Saturday against No. 5 Humble Atascocita at 10 a.m. and Cy-Fair at 11:30 a.m.

Bryan 7, Lumberton 0 (4 innings)

Bryan 301 3 — 7 11 1

Lumberton 000 0 — 0 3 0

W — Jessica Adams (3-1).

Leading hitters: BRYAN — Alexis Rodriguez 3-3, 2 doubles, RBI, 2 runs, 2 steals; Jacque Adams 2-3, 2 home runs (3), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Ailee Freeman 2-2, triple, run, walk, steal.

Spring 6, Bryan 5 (3 innings)

Bryan 203 — 5 7 1

Spring 024 — 6 5 1

Leading hitters: BRYAN (3-2) — Jessica Adams 2-2, 3 runs; Kylie Hernandez 2-2, 2 RBIs, run; Maci Ramirez 1-2, 2 RBIs, steal.

