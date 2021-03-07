 Skip to main content
Bryan softball team splits final two games at Salado/Georgetown East View tournament
GEORGETOWN — The Bryan softball team wrapped up play at the Salado/Georgetown East View tournament with a 12-1 win over Waco Connally and a 2-0 loss to East View on Saturday.

Against Connally, Kaedyn Filburn (3-1) earned the win in the circle with a career-high nine strikeouts. She also went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jessica Adams went 2 for 3 with a triple, double, 3 RBIs and three runs scored.

Adams (6-4) took the loss against East View despite striking out 10.

The Lady Vikings (9-5) will open District 12-6A play at Temple at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Bryan 12, Waco Connally 1

Bryan 050 43 — 12 13 0

Connally 100 00 — 1 6 3

W — Kaedyn Filburn (3-1).

Leading hitters: BRYAN — Jessica Adams 2-3, 3B, 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 runs, walk, steal; Filburn 2-3, 2 RBIs, run; Ariana Williams 2-4, run; Jacque Adams 2-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, steal; Alexis Rodriguez 1-3, 2 runs, 4 steals.

Georgetown East View 2, Bryan 0

Bryan 000 000 0 — 0 2 4

East View 001 100 X — 2 5 0

L — Jessica Adams (6-4)

Leading hitters: BRYAN — Kylie Hernandez 1-3, 2B; Filburn 1-3.

