Bryan softball team shut outs Killeen Shoemaker 9-0

KILLEEN — Jessica Adams pitched a no hitter and earned her 500th career strikeout to lead the Bryan softball team to a 9-0 victory over Killeen Shoemaker on Monday in District 12-6A play. The Lady Vikings (12-5, 3-0) will return home to face Killeen in a doubleheader, starting at noon Tuesday.
Bryan 9, Killeen Shoemaker 0
Bryan 310 3020 — 9 8 1
Shoemaker 000 0000 — 0 0 3
W — Jessica Adams.
Leading hitters: BRYAN — Alexis Rodriguez 2-4, 3 runs, 3 SBs; Jacque Adams 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2B, run; Makayla Marquez 2-3, run, SB; Jessica Adams 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 2B, run.
