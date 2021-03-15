 Skip to main content
Bryan softball team shut outs Killeen Shoemaker 9-0
KILLEEN — Jessica Adams pitched a no hitter and earned her 500th career strikeout to lead the Bryan softball team to a 9-0 victory over Killeen Shoemaker on Monday in District 12-6A play. The Lady Vikings (12-5, 3-0) will return home to face Killeen in a doubleheader, starting at noon Tuesday.

Bryan 9, Killeen Shoemaker 0

Bryan 310 3020 — 9 8 1

Shoemaker 000 0000 — 0 0 3

W — Jessica Adams.

Leading hitters: BRYAN — Alexis Rodriguez 2-4, 3 runs, 3 SBs; Jacque Adams 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2B, run; Makayla Marquez 2-3, run, SB; Jessica Adams 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 2B, run.

