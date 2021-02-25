Bryan softball team rallies for pair of wins at Oak Ridge tournament

CONROE — The Bryan softball rallied to beat Channelview 1-0 in five innings and top-ranked Conroe Oak Ridge 7-5 in five innings Thursday to open play at the Oak Ridge tournament.

Bryan’s Alexis Rodriguez went 2 for 3 against Channelview with two triples, the second driving in Ariana Williams for the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth inning.

Down 4-0 to start the third inning against Oak Ridge, Bryan rallied for four runs to tie Class 6A’s top-ranked team. Playing in her 100th game with the Lady Vikings, Jessica Adams then hit a two-run home run in the fifth, and Jacque Adams followed with a solo homer.

Bryan will face Lumberton at 11:30 a.m. and Spring at 1 p.m. Friday in the tournament.

Bryan 1, Channelview 0 (5 innings)

Bryan 000 01 — 1 5 0

Channelview 000 00 — 0 4 1

W — Jessica Adams (1-1).

Leading hitters: BRYAN — Alexis Rodriguez 2-3, 2 triples, RBI; Ariana Williams run; Jessica Adams 1-2, double, walk.

Highlights: Jessica Adams becomes third play in Bryan history to reach 30 career doubles.

Bryan 7, Oak Ridge 5 (5 innings)