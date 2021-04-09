 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan softball team outlasts Killeen Shoemaker in nine innings
0 comments

Bryan softball team outlasts Killeen Shoemaker in nine innings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan’s Alexis Rodriguez hit a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth, stole second and scored on Jessica Adams’ single to give the Lady Vikings a 1-0 victory over Killeen Shoemaker in District 12-6A on Friday at Lady Viking Field.

Adams (18-5) threw a complete game to earn the win, striking out 18. Shoemaker’s Madalyne Martinez almost matched her, striking out 20 but taking the loss.

Bryan (24-7, 11-0) will host Copperas Cove at 7 p.m. next Friday. Shoemaker fell to 4-6 in district.

Bryan 1, Killeen Shoemaker 0 (9 innings)

Shoemaker 000 000 000 — 0 2 0

Bryan 000 000 001 — 1 2 1

W — Jessica Adams (18-5). L — Madalyne Martinez.

Leading hitters: SHOEMAKER (4-6 in 12-6A) — Madalyne Martinez 1-4; Madelyn Morua 1-4. BRYAN (24-7, 11-0) — Alexis Rodriguez 1-4, run, SB; Adams 1-4, RBI.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert