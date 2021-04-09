Bryan softball team outlasts Killeen Shoemaker in nine innings

Bryan’s Alexis Rodriguez hit a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth, stole second and scored on Jessica Adams’ single to give the Lady Vikings a 1-0 victory over Killeen Shoemaker in District 12-6A on Friday at Lady Viking Field.
Adams (18-5) threw a complete game to earn the win, striking out 18. Shoemaker’s Madalyne Martinez almost matched her, striking out 20 but taking the loss.
Bryan (24-7, 11-0) will host Copperas Cove at 7 p.m. next Friday. Shoemaker fell to 4-6 in district.
Bryan 1, Killeen Shoemaker 0 (9 innings)
Shoemaker 000 000 000 — 0 2 0
Bryan 000 000 001 — 1 2 1
W — Jessica Adams (18-5). L — Madalyne Martinez.
Leading hitters: SHOEMAKER (4-6 in 12-6A) — Madalyne Martinez 1-4; Madelyn Morua 1-4. BRYAN (24-7, 11-0) — Alexis Rodriguez 1-4, run, SB; Adams 1-4, RBI.