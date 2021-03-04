Bryan softball team opens tournament with pair of shutouts

SALADO — The Bryan softball team beat Marble Falls 9-0 in five innings and Bastrop 10-0 in four innings to open play in the Salado/Georgetown East View tournament Thursday.

Against Marble Falls, Bryan’s Jessica Adams (5-3) struck out nine to earn the win in the circle, blasted her fourth home run of the season and drove in three runs to reach 100 career RBIs with the Lady Vikings.

Ariana Williams and Jacque Adams led Bryan against Bastrop. Williams went 3 for 3 with two steals, and Jacque Adams went 2 for 3 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Bryan (6-4) will continue tournament play Friday in Salado against Troy at 5 p.m. and Salado at 7 p.m.

Bryan 9, Marble Falls 0 (5 innings)

Marble Falls 000 00 — 5 5 1

Bryan 117 0X — 9 8 0

W — Jessica Adams (5-3).

Leading hitters: BRYAN (5-4) — Kaedyn Filburn 2-2, 2 RBIs; Makayla Marquez 2-2, 2 RBIs, run; Jacque Adams 2-3, RBI; Jessica Adams 1-3, HR (4), 3 RBIs, run.

Bryan 10, Bastrop 0 (4 innings)

Bastrop 000 0 — 0 1 1

Bryan 124 3 — 10 16 0