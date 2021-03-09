 Skip to main content
Bryan softball team opens district with shutout at Temple
TEMPLE — Jessica Adams pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts, and Kylie Hernandez and Jacque Adams each had three hits to lead the Bryan softball team past Temple 13-0 to open District 12-6A play Tuesday.

Ariana Williams, Madi Jordan, Alexis Rodriguez, Jessica Adams and Kaedyn Filburn had two apiece for Bryan (10-5, 1-0).

Bryan also won the JV game 14-1. Alize Sifuentez earned the win in the circle, while Brooke Scott led the Lady Vikings at the plate by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk.

Bryan will host Belton at 7 p.m. Friday in 12-6A action.

Bryan 13, Temple 0

Bryan 014 310 4 — 13 18 2

Temple 000 000 0 — 0 2 4

W — Jessica Adams (7-4).

Leading hitters: BRYAN — Kylie Hernandez 3-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, run; Jacque Adams 3-5, 2B, 2 RBIs; Ariana Williams 2-3, 3B, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Madi Jordan 2-2, RBI, walk; Alexis Rodriguez 2-5, 3B, 2 runs, 2 steals; Jessica Adams 2-5, RBI; Kaedyn Filburn 2-5, RBI, run

