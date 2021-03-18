Bryan softball team loses first two games at NFCA Classic

The Bryan softball team showed some kinks in the armor during losses to Richmond Foster and Cypress Woods on the first day of the NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic on Thursday at Veterans Park.
The Lady Vikings struggled to make up for errors early in the day, allowing Foster’s stout lineup to capitalize in its 10-4 victory.
“[Foster] did a good job at the plate, but that’s what it comes down to,” Bryan head coach Enrique Luna said. “Offensively, we didn’t get the job done except for Jessica [Adams]. You’re not going to score a lot of runs when you can’t get more hits, and their pitcher did a great job of holding us off balance.”
Bryan (14-7) played better in the field in its next game but couldn’t stay within an arm’s distance of Cypress Woods, falling 19-0 in five innings.
The bottom of Foster’s order, led by pitcher Alina Satcher and catcher Katelyn Barrett, accounted for eight of the Lady Falcons’ 10 runs.
Satcher retired Bryan in order in the top of the second and minutes later hit a pop up to right field that led to two runs in the bottom half. Satcher’s short fly fell leading to one run, then Barrett, who drew a walk ahead of Satcher, scored on a Bryan throwing error trying to retire her at third base. Adams struck out leadoff hitter Ripley Welker to end the inning with Foster leading 2-0.
“That’s probably one of the best teams we’ve played, if not the best,” Luna said. “One through nine are pretty solid. When you put your pitcher in the nine hole and then she can hit it out, that’s pretty impressive and their eight-hole hitter ripped a good one.”
Adams got the Lady Vikings out of a bases-loaded jam in the third and followed up with a solo home run to start the fourth inning. But Bryan’s momentum was fleeting as the Lady Falcons’ bats continued to heat up, generating back-to-back four-run innings that lifted them to a 10-1 lead.
Foster loaded the bases in the fourth on a fielding error. With one out, Ella McDowell hit a two-run double to left field, and Mickayla Tosch followed with another double just over third baseman Kylie Hernandez’s head for two more runs and a 6-1 lead.
Bryan tried to answer in the top of the fifth, but Foster stranded two Lady Viking base runners.
Satcher then hit a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the fifth, another error led to Foster’s final two runs.
As the two-hour time limit approached, Adams saved Bryan from a run-rule loss in the sixth inning. King singled to left field, and Foster loaded the bases on walks by Kendall Mendez and Satcher on full-count pitches. Adams struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
“She could’ve gave in with bases loaded there in the bottom of the sixth and give up a run, but she didn’t do that,” Luna said. “She battled through it, and that’s what a senior has to do.”
Adams then ripped a three-run homer to center field after Izabella Perez-DeLeon walked and Alexis Rodriguez reached on an error. Adams ended the scoring and gave Bryan a strong finish despite its rocky start.
“When we came off the top of the seventh, we said, ‘Hey, I don’t care what the score is. It’s been done before. We score nine and that’s great, but at least finish strong,’” Luna said.
Adams struck out eight over six innings, while leading Bryan hitters by going 3 of 4 with two home runs.
Satcher struck out 12 over seven innings.
Bryan had 30 minutes between games and Luna said the quick turnaround called for a fast change in mentality.
“Especially when you play like that, you have to have short-term memory loss,” Luna said. “What’s done is done. We learn from it, and I think in the long run we’re going to benefit from a game like that even though as a competitor it still hurts.”
But the Lady Vikings found it hard to bounce back against Cy-Woods, which built a 14-0 lead in just three innings. Katherine Lott led Cy-Woods with nine RBIs, while Kirstin Ferguson earned the win in the circle with 10 strikeouts over five innings.
Kaedyn Filburn pitched three innings for Bryan with Martha Alvarado pitching in relief.
Megan Huang hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning for Cy-Woods, and the Lady Wildcats poured it on over the next three innings, scoring five runs in the second, seven in the third and five more in the fourth.
Bryan will look to turn things around Friday, starting at 10 a.m. against Klein followed by Houston Lamar at 3 p.m. Both games will be at Veterans Park.
Richmond Foster 10, Bryan 4
Bryan 000 100 3 — 4 4 5
Foster 020 440 X — 10 10 2
W — Alina Satcher. L — Jessica Adams.
Leading hitters: BRYAN — Adams 3-4, 2 HRs; Ailee Freeman 1-3; Alexis Rodriguez 1-4; Jacque Adams 1-4; Kylie Hernandez 1-4.
Cypress Woods 19
Bryan 0 (5 innings)
Bryan 000 00 — 0 1 2
Cy-Woods 257 5X — 19 14 0
W — Kirstin Ferguson. L — Kaedyn Filburn.
Leading hitters: BRYAN — Izabella Perez-DeLeon 1-2.
NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic
THURSDAY
Lamar 11, Robinson 5; A&M Consolidated 15, Mexia 4; Temple 13, Mexia 7 ; Incarnate Word 12, Temple 1; Deer Park 20, Cy-Fair 1; Foster 10, Bryan 4; Cy-Woods 19, Bryan 0; Lake Belton 5, Klein Cain 4; Barbers Hill 9, Langham Creek 0; Barbers Hill 9, Bridgeland 2; Brazoswood 12, Klein Cain 8; Brazoswood 7, Bridgeland 6; Waller 6, Foster 5; Robinson 13, Rudder 10; Rudder 19, Lamar 9; A&M Consolidated 3, Incarnate Word 2; Foster 14, Langham Creek 1; Waller 9, Cy-Woods 4; Cy-Fair 9, College Station 3; Lake Belton vs. Brazoswood; Deer Park vs. The Woodlands; College Station vs. The Woodlands