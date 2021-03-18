Bryan softball team loses first two games at NFCA Classic

“She could’ve gave in with bases loaded there in the bottom of the sixth and give up a run, but she didn’t do that,” Luna said. “She battled through it, and that’s what a senior has to do.”

Adams then ripped a three-run homer to center field after Izabella Perez-DeLeon walked and Alexis Rodriguez reached on an error. Adams ended the scoring and gave Bryan a strong finish despite its rocky start.

“When we came off the top of the seventh, we said, ‘Hey, I don’t care what the score is. It’s been done before. We score nine and that’s great, but at least finish strong,’” Luna said.

Adams struck out eight over six innings, while leading Bryan hitters by going 3 of 4 with two home runs.

Satcher struck out 12 over seven innings.

Bryan had 30 minutes between games and Luna said the quick turnaround called for a fast change in mentality.

“Especially when you play like that, you have to have short-term memory loss,” Luna said. “What’s done is done. We learn from it, and I think in the long run we’re going to benefit from a game like that even though as a competitor it still hurts.”