Bryan softball team hits five homers in win at Copperas Cove
Bryan softball team hits five homers in win at Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE — The Bryan softball team collected 17 hits, and Jessica Adams struck out 13 in the circle as the Lady Vikings beat Copperas Cove 10-1 in District 12-6A play Tuesday.

Bryan (19-4, 6-0) blasted five home runs including two by catcher Jacque Adams, who went 4 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. She has 14 homers this season as does her sister Jessica Adams, who also homered and drove in two runs. Alexis Rodriguez hit her second homer of the season, going 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. And Maci Ramirez hit her first homer of the season, driving in two runs.

Bryan also won the JV game 8-6. Alize Sifuentes earned the win in the circle, while Hannah Miller went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Lady Vikings.

Bryan will continue 12-6A play at Killeen Ellison at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bryan 10, Copperas Cove 1

Bryan 006 102 1 — 10 17 2

Copperas Cove 000 000 1 — 1 3 1

W —Jessica Adams (13-5).

Leading hitters: BRYAN (19-4, 6-0) — Jacque Adams 4-4, 2 HRs (14), 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 runs, HPB; Alexis Rodriguez 3-4, HR (2), 2B, RBI, 2 runs, walk, SB; Kaedyn Filburn 2-4, 2B, RBI, run; Ariana Williams 2-4, 3B, 2B, RBI, run

Makayla Marquez 2-4, run; Jessica Adams 1-4, HR (14), 2 RBIs, run, walk; Maci Ramirez 1-4, HR (1), 2 RBIs, run.

