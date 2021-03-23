Bryan softball team hits five homers in win at Copperas Cove

Bryan (19-4, 6-0) blasted five home runs including two by catcher Jacque Adams, who went 4 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. She has 14 homers this season as does her sister Jessica Adams, who also homered and drove in two runs. Alexis Rodriguez hit her second homer of the season, going 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. And Maci Ramirez hit her first homer of the season, driving in two runs.