Bryan softball team heats up at plate for 15-0 win over Temple

“It’s nice to have that production at the top of the lineup,” Luna said. “But our kids at the bottom of the lineup are doing a good job. It helps, easing the pressure.”

Filburn said it’s a luxury hitting behind the twins.

“They are absolutely amazing,” Filburn said. “They’re going to hit their home runs. They’re going to hit their base hits. It just really pumps us up behind them. It makes us want to compete more at the plate and do better for them.”

Filburn had added incentive Thursday after going 0 for 2 against Harker Heights.

“It was just the energy from the whole team. I just really feed off that,” Filburn said. “Tuesday, I had a little bit of a rough showing, but I really put in the work the past couple days and came back and really wanted to attack the ball.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She wasn’t alone.