Bryan softball team heats up at plate for 15-0 win over Temple

Opposing teams in District 12-6A don’t want to pitch to Bryan’s Jessica and Jacque Adams, but their teammates are making that impossible.
The Adams’ twins each had a pair of hits in Thursday night’s 15-0 win over Temple, and the rest of the team had a dozen hits. League-leading Bryan had a 7-0 lead and was in total control before one of the Adams drove in a run.
“They’re obviously great batters, but the kids behind them are really doing a good job,” Bryan coach Enrique Luna said. “The last few weeks, hitting has been contagious.”
Junior third baseman Kylie Hernandez and second baseman Kaedyn Filburn, who both hit behind the Adams’ twins, combined to go 5 for 6. Hernandez had strung together seven straight hits until grounding out sharply in her last at-bat. She went 4 for 4 in Tuesday’s 14-1 victory over Harker Heights, falling a triple short of hitting for the cycle. Filburn, who also is the team’s second pitcher behind Jessica Adams, went 3 for 3 with two stolen bases and an RBI.
“Filburn, being another senior, I’m so proud of her and the job she’s doing at the plate,” Luna said.
Bryan’s top of the lineup has been solid all season. Leadoff hitter Alexis Rodriguez is the school record holder for stolen bases. She scores often because the Adams twins, who signed with Louisiana-Lafayette, have combined for 29 home runs.
“It’s nice to have that production at the top of the lineup,” Luna said. “But our kids at the bottom of the lineup are doing a good job. It helps, easing the pressure.”
Filburn said it’s a luxury hitting behind the twins.
“They are absolutely amazing,” Filburn said. “They’re going to hit their home runs. They’re going to hit their base hits. It just really pumps us up behind them. It makes us want to compete more at the plate and do better for them.”
Filburn had added incentive Thursday after going 0 for 2 against Harker Heights.
“It was just the energy from the whole team. I just really feed off that,” Filburn said. “Tuesday, I had a little bit of a rough showing, but I really put in the work the past couple days and came back and really wanted to attack the ball.”
She wasn’t alone.
Bryan (22-7, 9-0), which has hit a school-record 38 homers this season, scored three runs in the first without a big swing. Rodriguez had a bunt single and Hernandez and Filburn both hit flares into the outfield that frustrated the Tem-Cats (8-18-1, 1-7). The Lady Vikings then brought out the big bats to complement the singles. Rodriguez hit a triple into the right-field corner in the second inning. Hernandez doubled to deep center field in the third, and Jessica Adams hit a three-run homer to cap the six-run third for a 10-0 lead. It was her 15th homer of the season, one more than her sister.
Luna went to the bench, and the hits kept coming. Senior Sydnee Woodward and junior Madi Jordan each had singles in their first at-bats in the fourth with Jordan’s hit driving in two runs. No. 9 hitter Makayla Marquez followed with a two-run single. Temple retired Jessica Adams for the second out of the inning, but her sister dumped a single into center to end the game via the 15-run rule.
Jessica Adams (16-5) had an efficient game in the circle, striking out eight and walking one. The right-hander allowed one hit, a sharp single into left field by Lily Wiser in the first with two outs. Adams threw 62 pitches, 45 of them for strikes.
•
NOTES — Bryan will play at Belton (8-9-2, 5-3) on Tuesday night. ... Second-place Copperas Cove (19-6, 7-1) beat Belton 8-6 on Thursday night.
Bryan 15, Temple 0 (4 innings)
Temple 000 0 — 0 1 3
Bryan 316 5 — 15 16 0
Nadia Frausto and Tiara Robinson; Jessica Adams and Jacque Adams.
W — Adams (16-5). L — Frauto.
HR — Jessica Adams (15).
Leading hitters: TEMPLE — Lily Wiser single. BRYAN — Kaedyn Filburn 3-3, RBI; Jessica Adams 2-4, 3 RBIs; Alexis Rodriguez 2-2, 3B; Makayla Marquez 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Kylie Hernandez 2-3, 2B; Jacque Adams 2-4, RBI; Madi Jordan 1-1, 2 RBIs.